Drake, Kendrick Lamar receive invite from WWE legend to settle rap beef on show

Drake and Lamar's beef kicked back up earlier this year

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The rap rivalry between Drake and Kendrick Lamar caught the attention of WWE legend Shawn Michaels on Monday.

Michaels, who is the vice president of talent development creative for WWE NXT, offered the two hip-hop stars to come on their show and settle their beef.

Shawn Michaels in June 2018

Shawn Michaels arrives at the WWE's First-Ever Emmy "For Your Consideration" Event at Saban Media Center on June 6, 2018 in North Hollywood, California. (Steve Granitz/WireImage)

"A little Sweet Chin Music goes a long way. @kendricklamar, you and @Drake are formally invited to #WWENXT to settle this thing. I’m even offering my services to mediate," Michaels wrote on X.

Neither Lamar nor Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, responded to Michaels’ outreach.

Both Drake and Lamar have been firing shots at each other over the last few weeks. The Canadian rapper recently released "The Heart Part 6" in response to Lamar’s "Not Like Us." Lamar accused Drake of having a "secret daughter" in his track "Meet the Grahams."

Drake at an NBA game

Rapper, songwriter and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The two music stars’ connection goes back to after Lamar was featured on Drake’s "Take Care" album in 2011. The two collaborated on a few more projects before Lamar took aim at Drake on Big Sean’s "Control." While Lamar said he had "love" for all the rappers he named in his verse, Drake appeared to take it more personal than others.

The two sides threw more shades at each other over the years, but things were dead until October 2023, according to Billboard. Drake linked up with J. Cole. Drake wondered who the "hardest MC" is – himself, Lamar or Cole. Drake said he started to feel like "Muhammad Ali."

Kendrick Lamar in Paris

Kendrick Lamar attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 4, 2023 in Paris. (Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

It took a while, but in March, Lamar fired back on Future and Metro Boomin’s "Like That." For weeks, Drake and Lamar traded barbs on diss tracks, and it evolved into what it is now.

Since Sunday, it has been quiet, but for a few days, the two took over social media.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.