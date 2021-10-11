Tom Cruise surprises fans during outing with son Connor at Giants game

Tom Cruise was ready for his close-up.

On Saturday, the "Mission: Impossible" star and his son Connor were spotted at San Francisco's Oracle Park to watch the Giants take on the Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division series.

The actor hit a home run with fans as he posed for pictures, exchanged fist-bumps and chatted with surprised attendees, Entertainment Weekly reported.

According to the outlet, the 59-year-old was all smiles when his face appeared on jumbotron mid-game. Cruise waved to the crowd as the staff blared "Danger Zone" throughout the stadium.

TOM CRUISE BREAKS SILENCE ON HIS CORONAVIRUS RANT TO 'MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE' CREW

The public outing is a rare one for the star who is known for keeping a low profile when not filming. Giants reporter Amy Gutierrez tweeted that Cruise declined to name the team he was rooting for. Instead, he kept it neutral and said, "I’m a fan of baseball."

The outlet noted that the Giants went on to lose to the Dodgers 9-2. They will meet again on Monday in Los Angeles for Game 3 of the NLDS playoffs.



Several viewers took to Twitter and remarked on Cruise’s appearance, noting he looked different from his usual on-screen self.

"Top Gun: Maverick," which was originally scheduled to premiere on Nov. 19, has been pushed to May 27, 2022. Filming for "Mission: Impossible 7" was previously suspended in June after several people on set tested positive for coronavirus. That movie will now premiere on Sept. 30, 2022.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In September, Cruise surprised some hikers when his helicopter landed near their walking trail in England’s Lake District. The actor was apparently practicing for a stunt.

"I certainly wasn’t expecting to bump into Tom Cruise during my hike," Andras Katica told The Sun. "But he was really friendly and offered to have his picture taken. He looked like he was having a great time but was also clearly involved in some serious work for the filming."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cruise notoriously does almost all of his own stunts no matter how dangerous. At the time, he was filming "Mission: Impossible 7" in various cities around Europe.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.