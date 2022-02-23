Tom Brady to produce, star in '80 for Brady' following retirement from the NFL

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL legend Tom Brady just announced his retirement from football, but TB12 is already getting back in the game, all thanks to Hollywood.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will produce and appear in the new movie "80 for Brady," which is led by an equally impressive cast: Academy Award-nominee Lily Tomlin, Academy Award-winner Jane Fonda, Academy Award-winner Rita Moreno and Academy Award-winner Sally Field.

The movie is inspired by the true story of 4 best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play, and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country.

Paramount Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to the project from Endeavor Content, who will produce the film alongside Brady’s 199 Productions and Academy Award-winner Donna Gigliotti.

The film is directed by Kyle Marvin (star of "WeCrashed" and co-writer and star of "The Climb"), who co-wrote the latest script with Michael Covino, based off a draft by Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins ("Booksmart"). Marvin and Covino will also executive produce under their Watch This Ready banner, alongside Jeff Stott.

Endeavor Content negotiated the acquisition deal and developed the film with Brady and Gigliotti.

