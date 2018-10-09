Video: Tom Arnold, Dean Cain argue over politics, Trump

Video surfaced Tuesday of an at-times tense dispute between actors Tom Arnold and Dean Cain, during which Cain insisted he was “not a racist person.”

A witness to the disagreement, which took place behind the scenes at Larry King’s studio in California, recorded the moment and shared it with The Hollywood Reporter.

The argument arose from a tweet allegedly issued by Arnold – who has opposed President Trump – in which he criticized Cain, according to the outlet.

"@RealDeanCain is another @realDonaldTrump loving fake Christian coward which makes Dean Cain anti-LGBTQ & racist. #complicit,” the tweet from September 22 allegedly said. Cain replied by tweeting: “Tom, you’re a cowardly, slanderous weasel,” THR reported.

The tweet did not appear to be on either actor's Twitter page Tuesday evening.

During the incident, seemingly referring to the tweet, Arnold repeatedly asked Cain to “show” him “what it said.”

As the dispute continued, Cain tells Arnold: “I’m not a racist person. Never have been. I’ve always supported gay rights.”

“You’re giving me guilt by association and that’s wrong,” Cain continues.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Arnold’s tweet came about after Cain took part in the Values Voter Summit, an event organized by the Family Research Council.

During the dispute, Arnold reacted to Cain’s comments by saying “Don’t be with them.”

“If I was with Nazis, if I go to their convention, they’re like that, Dean, I’m telling you. They’re that bad. They’re hurting people,” Arnold claimed.

Arnold went on to later say that he didn’t “want those f-----s using you.”

“Nobody is using me. I speak my mind,” Cain replied.

The exchange then ended with a handshake and a hug before the pair left the room.

Fox News’ request for comment from representatives for the Family Research Council, Arnold and Cain were not immediately returned.

However, Cain tweeted about the matter.

“He called me #racist and said I was anti-LGBT. Totally untrue,” the tweet said. “After I confronted him, he backed down. That’s how it always seems to work.”