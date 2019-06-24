Today on Fox News, June 24, 2019

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Special Report, 6 p.m. ET: Special guests include: Mark Morgan, acting director of ICE. Exclusive interview: DIA Director Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley Jr.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: U.S. Reps. Henry Cuellar and Roger Williams.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Joe Hinrichs, president of Automotive for Ford Motor Company.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "Did POTUS Show Where His Red Line Is With Iran?" - President Trump withdrew his command for a retaliatory attack on Iran after the downing of a U.S. drone, and he suspended scheduled ICE raids over the weekend. RealClearPolitics President Tom Bevan weighs in. Hackers have been making U.S. cities fall to ransomware, shutting down entire systems and demanding money for the data. Kurt “CyberGuy” Knutsson, Fox News chief tech contributor, explains how to protect yourself. Plus, commentary by Abby Hornacek, a Fox Nation host.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Dan Hoffman, former CIA statio chief, on the U.S.-Iran conflict; U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy on the immigration crisis; talk radio host Casey Hendrickson on criticism 2020 candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg faced at an angry town hall back home. Bret Baier on the top headlines of the day and Brad Thor details his new vbook,

The Todd Starnes Show, Noon ET: Lara Trump discusses how President Trump will build momentum from his Orlando rally and director and actor Alex Kendrick will discuss how faith based films have become a powerful force