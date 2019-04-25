Today on Fox News, April 25, 2019

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Columnist Kristin Tate on taxpayer dollars and illegal immigration. U.S. Rep. Omar Navarro, R-Calif., reacts to U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters' push to impeach Trump. We celebrate Take Your Kids to Work Day with the children of Fox News staff.

Your World with Neil Cavuto, 4 p.m. ET: Special guests include: Brian Hastings, CBP Chief of Law Enforcement Operations Division and Tom McClintock, R-Calif., and member of the House Judiciary Committee.

The Story with Martha MacCallum, 7 p.m. ET: Donna Brazile, Fox News contributor and former DNC chair.

Hannity, 9 p.m. ET: An exclusive interview with President Trump.

On Fox Business:

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Marcus Lattimore, former college football great, on the NFL Draft.

Countdown to the Closing Bell, 3 p.m. ET: James Fish, president and CEO of Waste Management, Inc.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: House Democrats continue to lodge probes into the Trump administration, but the president has declared he will fight all subpoenas. Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst, weighs in. In an effort to further combat illegal immigration, President Trump has signed a memorandum that proposes to limit or restrict entry into the U.S. from countries with high rates of visa overstays. Sarah Pierce, policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute, gives her take on the president’s crackdown on visa overstays on today’s podcast. Plus, commentary by Kat Timpf, co-host of the Tyrus and Timpf podcast.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Mary Walter guest-hosts. Special guests include: F.H. Buckley, senior editor of The American Spectator, on calls for President Trump's impeachment. jack Murphy gives the inside story on his new book, "Murphy's Law: My Journey from Army Ranger and Green Beret to Investigative Journalist."

The Todd Starnes Show, Noon ET: Todd discusses the importance of moral issues to millennial conservative voters with author and cultural expert Dr. Michael Brown.

Benson & Harf, 6 p.m. ET: Allie Stuckey, author of 'The Conservative Millennial," and Richard Fowler, host of "the Richard Fowler Show," to discuss the latest in the 2020 presidential election and the news of the day.