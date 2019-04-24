Today on Fox News, April 24, 2019

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's on Democrats' obsession with obstruction. Plus, Fox & Friend goes to the dogs with a preview of the American Kennel Club's Agility Premier Cup.

Fox News @ Night, 11 p.m. ET: And interview with Robert Wilkie, U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Herman Cain, Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's attorney; RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel; Kurt Knuttsson, "The Cyber Guy."

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Ivan Philip Feinseth, chief investment officer and director of Research, Tigress Financial Partners LLC.

Making Money with Charles Payne, 2 p.m. ET: Bruce Linton, CEO and chairman at Canopy Rivers Inc.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "Sen. Lee: Pushing For Impeachment Could Backfire" - Democrat leaders in the House are backing off the idea of impeaching President Trump but not all of their party is onboard. Senator Mike Lee of Utah discusses the possibility of impeachment and his new book, Our Lost Declaration: America’s Fight Against Tyranny from King George to the Deep State. The Supreme Court heard arguments on Tuesday on whether the Trump administration can add a question about citizenship to the 2020 census form. FOX’s Capitol Hill Correspondent and “From Washington” host Jared Halpern discusses the hearing on today’s podcast. Plus, commentary by Host of "Media Buzz" on the FOX News Channel and The Media BUZZMeter podcast, Howard Kurtz.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Todd Starnes Show, Noon ET: Todd and GOP strategist Jen Kerns discuss Hillary Clinton latest comments on the Mueller report and impeachment.

Benson & Harf, 6 p.m. ET: Marc Lotter, director of strategic communication for Trump 2020 campaign, will discuss the 2020 election and administration news of the day.