Toby Keith talks new song 'Happy Birthday America' for 4th of July

Toby Keith dropped a new song on Friday ahead of the 4th of July.

The country music star played "Happy Birthday America" on "Fox & Friends" and spoke about why the song is important to him.

"I live in the heartland and it just feels like everybody you talk to has the same worries," the 59-year-old reflected. "It just feels like the politicians aren't getting the job done on either side and it just feels like the democracy is in danger."

Keith, 59, also revealed he wrote the song while on the back of a boat enjoying fireworks in July 2020.

"It had been a screwed up 18 months," Keith recalled told The Music Universe. "I was seeing both sides having concern over the end of democracy. We’ve fought and divided almost to the point it’s only about power and winning. Charlie Daniels had a song saying ‘God save us all from religion.’ And I’m thinking, God save us all from politicians."

Keith also has a new single out "Old School" which was co-written by Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd.