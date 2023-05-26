Expand / Collapse search
Tina Turner ‘always had a crush’ on Mick Jagger, how iconic star found happiness before her death

By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Tina Turner ‘always had a crush’ on Mick Jagger; how the iconic star found happiness before her death at 83. (Getty Images)

‘WHAT’S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT' - Tina Turner revealed she 'always had a crush' on Mick Jagger shortly before her death at 83. Continue reading here…

‘SIMPLY THE BEST’ - How Tina Turner finally found happiness. Continue reading here…

SECRET STRUGGLES - Mary Tyler Moore ‘was nearly blinded’ by diabetes in her final years as she fought the disease, her husband says. Continue reading here…

King Charles Gwyneth Paltrow London event

Gwyneth Paltrow racks up royal friends after reportedly having dinner with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/WireImage)

HOLLYWOOD ROYALTY - Prince Harry, Meghan Markle courted by Gwyneth Paltrow as actress racks up royal friends. Continue reading here…

HATS OFF - ‘1923’ costume designer says Harrison Ford had more than 50 hats created for the hit show. Continue reading here…

Harrison Ford walks with a horse in "1923"

‘1923’ costume designer says Harrison Ford had more than 50 hats created for the hit show. (James Minchin III/Paramount+)

‘THE RESPONSIBILITY IS YOURS’ - Tom Hanks gives Harvard commencement speech, tells grads to defend truth.  Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - Tina Turner dead at 83. Continue reading here…

‘CUTEST THING EVER' - Jana Kramer says she's engaged after 6 months of dating following split from cheating ex-husband. Continue reading here…

Jana Kramer with Allan Russell

Jana Kramer says she's engaged after 6 months of dating following split from cheating ex-husband. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

OVEREXPOSED - Heidi Klum suffers a major wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet. Continue reading here…

NO DEAL - Game show producer shuts down Meghan Markle’s ‘bimbo’ claims. Continue reading here…

