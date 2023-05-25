Heidi Klum suffers wardrobe malfunction at Cannes Film Festival in sexy yellow gown

Heidi Klum accidentally exposed herself during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

During the red carpet event, Klum, 49, stepped out in a daring yellow dress and truly flaunted it all.

The German and American supermodel stunned in a Zuhair Murad high-slit gown with diamond-shaped cut-out designs on top, showed off major skin and topped off her look with bejeweled beads embellished on the shoulders of her flowing cape. Klum accessorized with large diamond rings, a pair of clear heels and her blonde hair flowed over her shoulder.

While her showstopping outfit turned heads as she raised her arm to show off the flowing gown, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction when one of her nipples became exposed.

The former Victoria's Secret model appeared unbothered as she continued to show off her fit physique in the golden bodice dress and posed for photos during the star-studded event.

Before the Cannes Film Festival, Klum shared a selfie video of herself in the scandalous yellow dress.

Klum also posted photos of herself on a balcony overlooking the scenic Cannes beach.

Clear blue waters, tropical palm trees and yachts were pictured in the background.

The "America’s Got Talent" judge is no stranger to making a statement on the red carpet.

Earlier this month, Klum wore a sheer butterfly dress for Disney’s "The Little Mermaid" movie premiere.

The lilac-colored dress was covered in silver sequins and shined with an iridescent sheen. The sheer ensemble included a flowing train that showed off her legs. She completed her look with clear strapped heels.

Klum posted on her social media her stepping out on the blue carpet with the caption "Making a splash."

Before she headed out to the movie premiere, she shared with her fans a video of her dancing around in a tiny white stringed bikini with a cherry design.

Klum’s posts come after a series of cheeky swimsuit photos shared on her Instagram.