Tina Turner dead at 83

Tina Turner has died at 83.

The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll's death was announced Wednesday on Instagram. Turner died Tuesday, after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland, near Zurich, according to her manager. She became a Swiss citizen a decade ago.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," the statement on social media said. "With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

A LOOK AT TINA TURNER'S EMPIRE

With admirers ranging from Beyoncé to Mick Jagger, Turner was one of the world's most successful entertainers, known for a core of pop, rock and rhythm and blues favorites: "Proud Mary," "Nutbush City Limits," "River Deep, Mountain High," and the hits she had in the '80s, among them "What's Love Got to Do with It," "We Don't Need Another Hero" and a cover of Al Green's "Let's Stay Together."

Throughout her career, Turner sold more than 150 million records. She earned 11 Grammys and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991. She was inducted again and honored for her solo career in 2005.

Turner launched her career in 1960 with the release of "A Fool in Love." The song hit No. 2 on the Hot R&B Sides chart and No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Besides singing, Turner also has dabbled in acting. She landed her first role in 1975 with "Tommy" and would later appear in "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome" alongside Mel Gibson.

Turner's music career began alongside Ike Turner, her first husband. The musician was only 17 years old when she met him. She eventually left him in 1976. She first spoke about the abuse she suffered behind closed doors in an article published by People magazine in 1981. Turner described the abuse as "torture" and claimed she was "living a life of death."

A few years later, she released a book.

Turner was also a mother to four children. She gave birth to her first child, Raymond Craig, in 1958 with Kings of Rhythm saxophonist Raymond Hill. The performer adopted Ike's two children from a previous relationship, Ike Jr. and Michael.

The former couple welcomed their son together, Ronnie Turner, in 1960. Ronnie died in December at the age of 62.

Turner tied the knot with German music producer Erwin Bach in a lavish ceremony at their home on Lake Zurich in Switzerland on July 4, 2013, after dating for 27 years. Oprah Winfrey and Bryan Adams were on hand to witness the "Proud Mary" singer walk down the aisle wearing a green taffeta and black silk tulle Giorgio Armani dress, which was adorned with Swarovski crystals.

Turner told Winfrey it was "love at first sight" when she met Bach, who was assigned to pick her up from the airport before a concert some 35-plus years ago.

She explained in her documentary: "He had the prettiest face. You could not miss it. It was like saying, 'Where did he come from?' He was really that good-looking. My heart went 'bu-bum.' It means that a soul has met. My hands were shaking."

"It’s that happiness that people talk about," Turner told the press at the time, "when you wish for nothing, when you can finally take a deep breath and say, ‘Everything is good.’"

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and The Associated Press contributed to this report.