'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic had sex fetishes, ordered burial of protesters at zoo, Jeff Lowe claims

"Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" star Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic," had kinky sex fetishes and once ordered employees to bury the bodies of two protesters at his former zoo, current owner Jeff Lowe claims in a new interview.

Lowe assumed ownership of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma following Maldonado-Passage's run in 2019. The Netflix series' boisterous star is now serving 22 years behind bars for a failed murder-for-hire plot on his rival, Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin.

Lowe, who also appeared in the Netflix documentary, now claims in an interview with the Daily Mail that the series only showed a very small fraction of Maldonado-Passage's questionable behavior. He alleged the cat enthusiast is guilty of burying his protesters on the zoo's grounds in addition to indulging in a number of eyebrow-raising sex fetishes.

Lowe claimed he stumbled upon "packages and packages of these whips and chains and bondage devices" belonging to Joe Exotic in his attic.

"We also found pictures of stuffed animals where the mouths and ends of the animals had holes cut out in them where they would use them as their own sex toy," Lowe claimed.

The zoo owner provided the Daily Mail with photos of the stuffed animals, as well as online documentation of Maldonado-Passage soliciting sex in exchange for money with strangers online.

"Joe was embezzling money from the zoo in order to pay all of these men to come have sex with him, he was only making $150 a week at the time. He was using the zoo as his own personal piggy bank," Lowe alleged.

An attorney for Maldonado-Passage did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Furthermore, Lowe said he's heard claims from other employees that Maldonado-Passage engaged in bestiality around the zoo.

The owner also claimed he's learned there is a possibility of dead bodies buried on the zoo property.

"After Joe was arrested, four locals who didn't know each other told me that there could be dead bodies buried on my property," he said.

He claimed he was told by one employee that a co-worker once shot two protesters who attempted to climb the zoo's fence. He claimed Joe allegedly instructed the employee to place the bodies inside of large tires and then burn them.

Lowe claimed the feds agreed to see how long Joe Exotic would be sentenced for before spending "the estimated $1 million to excavate and process the entire area" of the zoo.

Since landing in prison, Maldonado-Passage has filed a civil lawsuit against Lowe and a number of government agencies seeking $94 million for false arrest, false imprisonment, selective enforcement and the death of his mother, among other claims.