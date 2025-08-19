Tiffani Thiessen poses topless as she shares homemade 'naked carrot cake' recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tiffani Thiessen is not afraid to bare all for the camera.

The 51-year-old "Saved by the Bell" actress posted an Instagram video featuring her sitting topless in front of a carrot cake, looking into the camera and asking "how do you eat it" as she takes a bite out of the cake.

"When it’s hot out, you gotta get naked… #nakedcarrotcake," she wrote in the caption. "Recipe in the comments if you wanna get naked too 😜."

In the video, the cake is strategically placed in front of Thiessen to cover her chest as she winks at the camera and looks into the lens before going in for another bite.

CANDACE CAMERON BURE SIZZLES IN STRING BIKINI WHILE ON TROPICAL GETAWAY WITH HUSBAND

Fans in the comments section could not help but gush over the actress' youthful appearance, with one writing "You are fine wine 🍷 😍."

"Pretty genius marketing! 😜👌🏻Gorg!! I’ll have what she’s having!" one fan wrote, while another added, "10/10. Cake looks great too."

"When it’s hot out, you gotta get naked… #nakedcarrotcake. Recipe in the comments if you wanna get naked too 😜." — Tiffani Thiessen

"Did Tiffani just De-age again? Looks like she Turned the clock back another 10 years must be the cake 🎂," a third fan wrote. Another added, "Getting thirst trapped by my 90s tv crush was not on my 2025 bingo card but here we are."

This isn't the first time Thiessen has posted a risqué photo of herself on Instagram. In January 2024, the actress celebrated her 50th birthday with a photo of herself wrapped up in a bedsheet with nothing else underneath, captioning the photo, "Over the hill. #thisis50."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ahead of her 50th birthday, Thiessen discussed how she felt about aging during an appearance on the "Good Instincts" podcast, where she explained she feels "so much more at ease now than I was even ten years ago."

"And I don't know why. I don't know if it's me just not giving a s---," she added. "Or it's just me growing up and me being much more understanding of just who I am, which I think was always there because I do have great parents who have instilled really great values in me."

She explained on the podcast that while people "maybe expect me to look a certain way," she can acknowledge that those expectations are "just not realistic," stating, "I can only age the way I’m going to age, right?"

While meeting other people's expectations is not a concern of hers, Thiessen admitted she is committed to living a healthy lifestyle so she can live "as long as possible" for her family.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Thiessen shares two children, daughter Harper and son Holt, whom she shares with husband Brady Smith.

"I'm doing it for myself. I'm doing it for my kids, my husband. I want to be around as long as possible for us to be able to see my kids grow up and have kids of their own and all those things that are much more important to me now," Thiessen explained.