Rapper T.I. and Candace Owens butt heads over Donald Trump's 'Make America Great Again' slogan

Things got heated between rapper T.I. and conservative commentator Candace Owens over the weekend.

On Saturday night at Diddy's Revolt TV summit in Atlanta, the musician and Owens argued over Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again," and how the African-American community interprets it.

T.I. pointed out that some African-Americans view it as racist.

CANDACE OWENS: BLACK VOTE IS UP FOR GRABS IN 2020

Moderator Jeff Johnson said the slogan pits poor white people against poor black people. "The fear that Trump has lifted in poor whites [is] that poor black people and poor urban people are their problem," he said.

“When did Trump ever say that?” Owens asked. "Was that racist when Ronald Reagan had it as his slogan?"

“When you say ‘Make America Great Again,’ which period are we talking about?” T.I asked her directly. “The period when women couldn’t vote? The period when we were hanging from trees? Or the crack era? Which period in America are you trying to make America like again?”

“Which period was America great that we’re trying to replicate? Which era was it, tell me," he continued.

“America was actually one of the first…slavery was all over the world…” Owens deflected.

CANDACE OWENS: HEARING WAS A HOAX, DEMOCRATS WANT AFRICAN-AMERICANS TO FAIL

"You're making light of the enslavement of people who look like us," argued T.I. “That ain’t nothing you breeze over."

“How am I making light of anything?” Owens asked

“You started with some bulls--t,” T.I. quipped and the crowd broke into cheering and booing.

T.I. has been vocal about not supporting President Trump in past years. In 2018, he and fellow rapper (and Trump supporter) Kanye West released a song together called “Ye vs. the People,” in which they rapped about being on opposite sides of the political spectrum.

"Ever since the beginning of my career, I've always… been proud to say I was the voice for the voiceless," he told The Undefeated in 2018. "It's just that, that voice changed. The purpose of the voice changed, over time."

"I think that the state of the nation, things are going on right now. As a father, as a human, it's hard for me to see that and not utilize whatever influence I may have to try to affect the world in a better way, so my children will live," he said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Owens' views differ. In October 2018, she launched the Blexit movement, a campaign that encouraged African Americans to leave the Democratic Party and register as Republicans and has criticized the Black Lives Matter movement.

She called the protesters "a bunch of whiny toddlers, pretending to be oppressed for attention."