Buttigieg accuses Trump supporters as being racist

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham and this “The Ingraham Angle” from Washington this Friday night. You're going to want to stay with us for the whole hour because we have debate recap unlike anything you've heard before with Mercedes Schlapp, Tom Bevan, Candace Owens, and a heck of a lot more. Plus we have Raymond Arroyo with a special debate version of Friday follies.

I think we're going to hit Uncle Joe's chopper trouble. The Camela Islam standup routine, oh that was a stinker we got it all covered. Also tonight, two exclusions, first, famous Hollywood Actor walks away from the Democrat Party, the backlash fellow actors are giving him. Oh, that's been swift.

Isaiah Washington is here to tell us why he now supports Donald Trump. Plus an Anti-AOC, it's really an Anti-Socialism ad aired during last night's debate. It tore up the Internet. The woman behind the ad is here to respond to AOC and all of the rest of the critics. But first, the week that was. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle."

You can kind of feel it, right? The weather is changing. Fall is right around the corner. I'm talking about the fall of the Democrats. It's been a terrible, awful week for them, capped off by a miserable three-hour debate on ABC.

First, there are signs that the Democrats will give Trump a win. They didn't want to do this. But they're going to give Trump a win. And I think they're going to allow a vote on that U.S. MCA, the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade deal.

Even "The Washington Post," almost fell over when I read this, said it's a no-brainer. Bring the thing up for a vote. Second reason it's been a bad week for the Democrats, the DOW is now up around 27,000, the S & P is at 3,000.

Well, that's near record territory for the DOW, up for the eighth straight day. Now, what does this indicate? Renewed optimism among consumers and businesses and this is important toward the close of this year. The President and his team, still open to a trade deal with China.

A tight labor market here at home, that means wages continue - now see, a little bit of an uptick. That's all good news. I love a tight labor market. Third, the Democrats have absolutely no answer for Trump on the economy. Instead, what we heard at last night's debate with the same tired platitudes.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We can use trade to help build a stronger economy.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: What we should be doing is creating the economy that works for all of us, not 1 percent.

ANDREW YANG, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: The goal of my campaign is to make this an economy that allows us to live our human values and aspirations.

INGRAHAM: We're already doing that Andrew. In a few moments, we're going to be analyzing the Democrat debate in the only way that it makes sense, by the way, with brutal satire. But first, let me say that no one on that stage last night looked strong enough to beat Trump in 2020.

I don't want to get too confident. To use another tired analogy. But they just did not look like they were going to be able to stand on the stage and debate this President on his accomplishments because the Democrat candidate leading the pack still, after all of their efforts to take them down, could barely string together two coherent sentences.

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I'm the guy that brought the Brady bill into focus and became law. I've been in and out of Afghanistan not with a gun. Three different countries, Pakistan owns the three county - the counties run it. I'll go on and on. I'm the Vice President of the United States.

INGRAHAM: Well, he was no longer the Vice President but it felt good to say that, I'm sure. All of the Democrats on stage demonstrated in one way or the other that they're simply not competent to govern, even liberals know this isn't working.

The lefty publication, "Slate" eviscerated Biden's answer on the question of reparations. And all "Slate" did was merely publish Biden's incoherent answer in full. And when ABC moderators raised the issue of trade, everyone on stage, except Andrew Yang, was caught stumbling or responded again with meaningless bromides.

They looked like they were kind of 7th graders shocked about a surprise question that their teacher dropped in on a history exam. Tell us about that. Elizabeth Warren, she said proudly that she's going to ban all fracking. Good luck winning Texas with that position, Liz.

Beto's gun buyback it's a gun ban just spelled differently. Not happening. And Bernie Sanders, he just always seemed angry. He kind of looks like he belongs to that Waldorf and Statler in the Muppets. That's a good look. All kidding aside, this is our future. This is our lives. This America, the money that everybody has earned, looked so hard to earn in the past few years, do I think Americans are going to turn that all over, all of those gangs, to, what Elizabeth Warren and her Green Raw New Deal or let Julian "Let Them All In" Castro throw open our country's borders? No way.

Compare Trump's record of peace and prosperity to what will undoubtedly happen if one of the top Dem contenders wins. I have to say, I don't even think it's close. People who don't know a lot about politics are sure - they're absolutely sure that Trump's personality, his tweets, and his tone, it's all going to sink him.

He's too abrasive, he is too cocky. He swings at too many pitches, blah, blah, blah. All I'll say about that is a lot of people - they don't like Bill Belichick either. He's gruff. He doesn't smile much. But guess what, Belichick wins and wins and wins.

A lot of people do like them, especially when he wins. The truth is Obama really was a great politician. You've got to be honest about that. He was terrific. Captivated a crowd but none of the Dems running now really are. And I don't even think it's their fault, it's just not in their DNA, it's not in their skill set.

What do these folks do? Well, Joe Biden should move on and may be write his memoir, tell old yarns about his life as a Senate or growing up as a young boy. Mayor Pete, he can actually just go back to South Bend and try to fix the horrible crime problem there.

And then Elizabeth Warren, she can go back to the sequestered life on a college campus, maybe do some DNA research. Bernie Sander, he should just leave politics and run one of those free socialist circulars that get at the supermarket rails against corrupt local politicians, always stacked up.

And maybe Julian Castro can go assist migrant families at the borders a lot of work to be done there. And Corey Booker, he can start his own vegan YouTube channel, big business there. Amy Klobuchar she should go be a partner at some big booming law firm and start ordering associates around.

Kamala Harris, she would be a good President, at like a small liberal arts college or maybe she'd be a good local television anchor. I could see that. Beto O'Rourke should run a school of rock franchise. He has a lot of experience in that arena. But none of them, and I mean none of them should ever get close to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. And that's "The angle."

The Democrat parade of idiocy last night was so spectacular, we felt compelled to bring back the Ingraham Awards. OK, joining me to present these prestigious awards and comments is Mercedes Schlapp, Senior Advisor to the Trump 2020 Campaign. She's live from CPAC West in Reno, Nevada, also here, is Tom Bevan, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Real Clear Politics.

All right, guys, great to see you on a Friday night. First up, okay, we're calling this is the Annie Grab Your Gun Award. And it goes to, Beto O'Rourke. Well, apparently he can't stand a man with a gun.

INGRAHAM: Mercedes, Beto leaned into the stereotype unveiling the new slogan, "Beto has a ban for that" he actually unveiled that. Is this going to win?

MERCEDES SCHLAPP, SENIOR ADVISOR, TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN: Well, it definitely won't win states like Texas, for example. And even today, speaking to several of the audience members in Nevada, you know, they had a very serious discussion on the 2nd amendment and the fact that especially in the rural counties of Nevada and certain states like New Mexico, that they're very concerned about the second amendment rights being violated.

Again, there is - there is this need to figure out how to deal with gun violence, absolutely. And the President has addressed this issue when it comes to figuring out how to deal with more extensive background checks. It's different when you're talking about taking away guns from law-abiding citizens.

It absolutely violates our 2nd amendment rights. And it's incredibly troubling. While the base - the liberal base gets very excited about this and Beto is obviously trying to gain some points on the liberal side, I think when you look at common sense Americans are saying, wait a second, he's going way too far.

INGRAHAM: Now and Tom, just really quickly on this, I'm going to get to the next award, last year, I think or a year before last, he gave a radio interview where he basically contradicted everything he's saying now.

So I guess we can say in liberal land, he's evolved on this issue but what a wild message from someone from Texas. All of the stuff on the internet was today was you just try and commentate my AR-15 people weren't having any of this.

TOM BEVAN, PRESS AND FOUNDER, REALCLEARPOLITICS: Yes. And look there's been a lot of talk about Beto who is probably not going to win the Democratic nomination but going back and challenging John Cornyn from Texas. If Republicans had the slightest worry about Beto running for Senate in Texas, they're not worried anymore. He's made himself unelectable in the State of Texas.

INGRAHAM: All right. Next up for the awards, the best schooling of the Rhodes Scholar Award goes to Julian Castro. Mayor Pete was a little shell shocked here.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG, D-IND., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: This reminds everybody about of what they cannot stand about Washington, scoring points against each other, poking at each other, and telling each other that your plan, my plan, we all--

CASTRO: That's called the Democratic primary election. It's called an election. It's called an election. This is what we're here for. It's an election.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Mercedes, Mayor Pete looked like he should have been filming a goat milk ad or something. He was like a school boy who looked very young - you have had to been mean to each other and Castro was like, this is called politics. I'm not a big fan of Castro but that was a good moment.

SCHLAPP: Yes, I thought it was the exchange was intense. For Pete to get intense, it doesn't happen too often. But he kind of mumbled his way through. And you know, I think it's again these second-tier candidates that aren't really breaking through.

And Pete hasn't really offered a vision, many of these Democrats, they haven't offered a vision of how they want to move forward and help America grow. Especially, from the terms of what you said earlier, from an economic standpoint. So I thought that the exchange it was bizarre between the two of them. And Pete's trying to take the upper hand on this, but I think it just fell flat.

INGRAHAM: Yes, well. And this is one of my favorite awards. It's a high bar. All right, Tom, the most likely to conduct the Boston Philharmonic Award goes to Bernie Sanders. All right, Bernie Sanders looked like Leonard Bernstein up there. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SANDERS: We're spending twice as much per capita on health care as the Canadians or any other major country on earth.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's America.

SANDERS: But Americans don't want to pay twice as much as other countries.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Tom, he does like to do this a lot and it's quite in terms of - we're having fun with Bernie. But did he hit his peak in 2016? He's been replaced in the progressive lane, hasn't he? He's been edged out by votes?

BEVAN: Absolutely. I mean, Bernie, this is the sort of - Bernie 2.0 it's just a crankier, louder version. He seems to be angry and shouting all the time. There are different models now newer models, fresher models, more exciting models. Bernie is staying true to himself for what it's worth. But it's the same story every time he steps on the debate stage.

INGRAHAM: Yes, I mean, Mercedes, he does look kind of look angry all the time. People say Trump's angry. Trump's is actually in a really good mood. He fights back when he's hit. But Trump's actually having fun. But he's just - he's the "get off my lawn" guy. Bernie.

SCHLAPP: President Trump has a great sense of humor too. That's one of the best parts about him. For Bernie, his biggest challenge, obviously, is the policies really; he has defined that socialist branch of the Democratic Party. And there's the popularity that's grown around him and Elizabeth Warren as we know they're splitting that vote right now. But he's taken the party to such an extreme and very much openly admitting that he wants to raise taxes on the middle class.

INGRAHAM: Yes. I mean, everybody is saying that now.

SCHLAPP: --that's true. But now he's been one on the leads on this. He's one of the leaders on pushing the middle class tax increases and the takeover--

INGRAHAM: As Tom said, there are new and improved models now. All right, we have to get to the next one. For one of our most Coveted Ingraham Awards, it's the award for the best Oprah Giveaway Moment.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You get a car.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And the award goes to Andrew Yang.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

YANG: My campaign will now give a freedom dividend of $1,000 a month for an entire year to ten American families, someone watching this at home right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, Tom handouts are usually pretty popular for the voters. I think he won drudge poll. What about this one? Just is there enough cash to buy the electorate?

BEVAN: Yes, this one obviously he's pushing the universal basic income, that's one of the primary planks of his platform. But this got panned even by fellow Democrats. They all kind of - even the ones on the stage were giggling and laughing about it.

It didn't go over well among even left wing folks on Twitter. So I think this was kind of a fail on Andrew Yang's part. He touted this as some big never before seen thing that he was going to do. It didn't come off for him very well. I don't think.

INGRAHAM: All right. And one more, okay, there is just one more. This is the - oh come on, one more. Do we have time? The Pot Kettle Black Award goes to Beto O'Rourke. First, Beto made this slanderous claim about President Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

O'ROURKE: Racism and violence that have long been a part of America was welcomed out in the open and directed to my hometown in El Paso, Texas where 22 people were killed, dozens more grievously injured by a man carrying a weapon he should never have been able to buy in the first place, inspired to kill by our President.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Following that, he also had the gall to say this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

O'ROURKE: The bitterness, the pettiness, the smallness of the moment, the incentives to attack one another and try to make differences without distinctions, mountains out of mole hills, we have to be bigger.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: All right, Mercedes, real quick.

SCHALPP: We have to be bigger. You know, it's an outrage that Beto would attack the President and actually blame the President for the shooting.

INGRAHAM: Disgusting.

SCHLAPP: He's trying to score political points. He's going nowhere.

INGRAHAM: Going nowhere. Should go to the school of rock, open a franchise, and call it a day. All right, Mercedes and Tom, thank you so much. There was a lot to learn last night from what the candidates didn't say but how they conducted themselves.

Joining me now, Body Language Expert, our favorite, Tonya Reiman. All right, Tonya, let's start with this exchange between Andrew Yang and Pete Buttigieg.

YANG: If you believe that you can solve your own problems better than any politician, go to yang2020.com and tell us how $1,000 a month will help you do just that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

BUTIGIEG: It's original. I'll give you that.

INGRAHAM: Is that all the Rhodes Scholar can come up with. That's the best one liner. All right, why did he come off bad there?

TONYA REIMAN, BODY LANGUAGE EXPERT: Well, Yang came across as really good. He didn't look good in that one clip. Normally his hands flow well and he does well. But the way Pete responded was condescending. You saw it in his mouth. You saw his mouth kind of tighten up a little bit. When you see that, you know it's contemptuous look as if he's mocking him.

INGRAHAM: It looked like he was like how am I going to one-up that. You took my thunder away. That's what I saw. He looked like a little boy. It's so odd. All right, Tonya, I want to take a look at Julian Castro attacking Joe Biden. Everyone is commenting on this watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CASTRO: You just said two minutes ago that they would have to buy in. You're forgetting what you said two minutes ago. Are you forgetting already what you said just two minutes ago? I mean, I can't believe that you said two minutes ago that they had to buy in and now you're saying you don't have to buy in. You're forgetting that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Okay. What's the body language of both men telling you there?

REIMAN: Right. Did you see how Castro kind of leaned over like that? He thought he was so slick about that move. But it turns out that he was wrong in the way he put that out there. He gave out the wrong information. But what's more interesting is he was snide.

Biden turns around. He's not sure about what he said. What did he say? And then Bernie tells him what he said. And you suddenly see Biden gets annoyed. And you can see in this area, right around the brow area, that furrows and his face tightens up, the mouth gets really tight. And then he pivots his entire body weight to show that he's shutting him down.

And interestingly enough, Biden is usually the one that pivots towards individuals so watching him pivot away was a strong suggestion that he's not having this.

INGRAHAM: Oh, my God you're seeing the pivots and - I don't know - is was the Botox? I didn't know his forehead could move that much. Do you saw moment there, that's amazing, I'm just teasing it's Friday night.

REIMAN: The eyebrows. You see that, he was mad.

INGRAHAM: He was mad. All right, Tonya, watch Biden's reaction when he was asked an uncomfortable question.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I want to come to you and talk to you about inequality in schools and race. In a conversation about how to deal with segregation and schools back in 1975, you told a reporter, I don't feel responsible for the sins of my father and grandfather. What responsibility do you think that America needs to repair the legacy of slavery in our country?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: What's going on there with that laugh?

REIMAN: Yes. So this is really quick this was interesting. When you see Biden initially, when somebody smiles like that, when they've been asked a hot-button question. When they smile that way, what they're doing is demonstrating a cover-up. So they don't want to show you the true emotion which probably frustration or anger, so they cover it up with a smile.

The second thing he does is he strokes his microphone a little bit. That's called the displacement activity. And what that does is it allows him to feel in control for a brief few seconds, just until he gets himself back in to speed.

INGRAHAM: So when someone laughs right - when they're asked a hard question, that's a kind of a give me a little time to think about this. Kamala Harris does that as well. Tonya, always great to see you. Thank you so much.

REIMAN: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: And coming up, Trump has the space force and now one of the 2020 Dems wants a race force. Candace Owens, Monique Pressley here to debate, Corey booker's plan to create a white supremacist task force.

INGRAHAM: Well, race was front and center on the Democrat debate stage last night and kind of permeated the media spin afterwards. Here to break it all down, Candace Owens, Founder of the Blexit Movement and Author of the forth coming book "Blackout" and Monique Pressley, Attorney and Democrat Strategist.

Ladies all right, 2020 Democrats, they're often in my mind falsely accusing President Trump of being racist but candidates like Buttigeig are increasingly applying that label to all Trump supporters.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you think that people who support President Trump and his immigration policies are racist?

BUTTIGIEG: Anyone who supports this is supporting racism.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The media took it a step further suggesting Hillary Clinton was right to call Trump supporters deplorable.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If they're supporting what Donald Trump is doing and if what he's doing is racism, what do you say about the folks who are cheering him on?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's a great point or comment about basket of deplorable. I think she wishes out and say the time it turns out she was dead on.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, we saw everyone is being now honest how they feel. I want people to have it out there. They want to call it deplorable. No problem, Candace they are going too far here?

CANDACE OWENS, FOUNDER OF BLEXIT MOVEMENT: I think this is actually Einstein's definition of insanity, doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. I don't see how they could be falling into this trap again. Look, here is what they're saying. They're saying I'm a racist. I support Trump, I'm a Black America.

They're saying that I want to see a society come together that I can't actually live in. The problem with that it's just not only insulting to Americans but it requires no intellectual depths. Try to actually consider what happened in 2016 and learn from what happened in 2016 but they can't, because they're too arrogant.

INGRAHAM: Mayor Pete, Monique, sometimes be pretty kind of have a moderate approach the way he debates and speaks. He's attractive candidate in many ways to a lot of people. That actually surprised me coming from him. If he is coming from South Bend, interesting community, it's very diverse. But I never think it's a winning thing to attack Americans. Attack Trump, go at it. But attack Americans, I think that's - I think that's a no-no.

MONIQUE PRESSLEY, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: He wasn't attacking Americans. He was attacking - he was attacking a point of view. He said if you're supporting a racist policy, you're a racist. If you support a policy that says go out on the street and hit every fifth person with blond hair named Laura, you probably are person--

INGRAHAM: You lost me.

PRESSLEY: --you're going to attack every fifth person with blond haired named Laura. What he was saying is if you're supporting immigration policies that are racist, then you, too, are racist because you support racist things.

OWENS: He didn't say the word "policy," though.

PRESSLEY: I can't say, but you have to actually listen to the question before the answer.

OWENS: I listened to the answer. He said you're a person that supports Trump, not a policy.

PRESSLEY: But I could be asking you what color the sky is or I could be asking what color this pretty--

OWENS: You're putting word in his mouth.

INGRAHAM: Okay. But, again - this is Donald Trump today - I think it's today. It might be yesterday, I'm losing track of time. He said we're on the verge of something really big with immigration. I think Jared Kushner has a 600-page plan on its way to Capitol Hill or already there which I think is going to include handling illegal immigration, trying to come together on some compromise.

If that's racist, and boy, we really are in trouble in the United States. That's a big, big deal. If they're working on that, which they've been working on it for about eight months, and people are going, this is racist, then I guess we're never going to make any progress on anything.

PRESSLEY: But isn't it kind of - if it's a fifth, we'd all be drunk? Are we really in the third year in if this is really happening--

INGRAHAM: What did Obama do on the border? He deported more people than Trump.

PRESSLEY: He deported more people than Trump, that doesn't make him a racist.

INGRAHAM: Then Barack Obama is a racist under that dynamic.

PRESSLEY: That makes him a President.

INGRAHAM: I don't think he's a racist.

OWENS: We're agreeing here that Trump is a President.

INGRAHAM: We are agreeing that people should follow the law.

PRESSLEY: Not be in the country illegally. We agree on that.

INGRAHAM: Actually we're not - the Democrats don't agree on that. The Democrats want to decriminalize all illegal immigration.

PRESSLEY: I'm a Democrat and I'm still--

OWENS: You and I agreeing on that.

INGRAHAM: Ladies, President Trump is creating the space for us, but Corey Booker wants to create the race for us. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Racism exists, the question is who isn't a racist, it's who isn't doing something about racism. If I'm President of the United States, we will create an office in the White House to deal with the policy of white supremacy and hate crimes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Candace, what about that? The moon shot from Corey Booker?

OWENS: I'm going to say this; Elizabeth Warren wants to be President. Bernie Sanders wants to be President. Corey Booker does not wish to be President. He's out here for fame and he is out here for moments. He's always been this person.

He's a narcissist at its core. He's not meant to be taken seriously. And we should stop letting him have these moment. I'm part of guessing Congress. This is all about Corey Booker. He is not a serious candidate and him even saying race force is a part of his programming.

He loves attention. He loves that we're discussing him. And no one on the left or right should be taking Corey Booker very seriously.

INGRAHAM: I wanted to punch President Trump in the face a few weeks ago right?

PRESSLEY: Is that because you met him you know what he wants?

INGRAHAM: I met him.

OWENS: No, I'm saying that--

PRESSLEY: And he wants mental determination of what he wants. I've met him. I take him at his word.

OWENS: It is called racist five seconds ago.

PRESSLEY: It's Corey Booker. That's where we are right now.

OWENS: Listening to your logic.

PRESSLEY: Trying a thought Corey Booker was speaking about a very real issue, which is white supremacy. All you have to do is 15 minutes from now go down my timeline and you'll understand the very big difference between someone who is Candace, someone who is you, and someone--

INGRAHAM: Someone is writing a lot on my timeline.

(CROSSTALK)

PRESSLEY: --but are they saying get a noose. Are they saying --?

INGRAHAM: They're saying get cancer. Hope your cancer comes back.

PRESSLEY: That's not racism, right?

INGRAHAM: It's--

PRESSLEY: When there's a fallacious argument.

(CROSSTALK)

OWENS: You don't have to know somebody to come to a conclusion on what they say. You made that point clear because in the first segment you said if some was a racist--

PRESSLEY: -- know what they want.

OWENS: Then why are you commenting on Trump?

PRESSLEY: I just asked if you knew him.

OWENS: I answered the question no, but I am allowed to comment on him.

PRESSLEY: I didn't take back your comment. I just said it's not accurate. We all comment --

OWENS: I said he's not --

(CROSSTALK)

PRESSLEY: I comment about what people say and what they do. I don't comment about their intentions. I don't comment about what they want, because how do I know?

CANDACE OWENS, COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR, TURNING POINTS USA: You literally comment on Trump wants whenever you and I do this show.

PRESSLEY: I have no idea what that man wants. I'm not sure he knows what he wants.

INGRAHAM: OK, we can't guys. Guys, we can't.

PRESSLEY: And you know that because you know him.

INGRAHAM: Guys, we've got to know. He wants peace and prosperity, and that's what he's delivering. And by the way, we comment on people all the time that we haven't met. That's kind of what we do. As do historians, they write about --

PRESSLEY: It's the ultimate fallacy to comment on intention without knowing people. Comment on words and actions.

OWENS: Why are you on this show?

PRESSLEY: Because I'm commenting on words and actions.

INGRAHAM: And by the way, I've got to go. We're going to get cut off, guys. We've got to go. Ladies, thank you. And by the way, I don't believe Barack Obama is a racist. I believe he actually deported a lot of people from this country, and under their judgment he would be considered a racist today. But they apply a different set of rules to him.

Coming up, Joe Biden apparently can't get over Barack Obama. Does he even know what decade it is? It's kind of sad. We're going to explain Kamala Harris' performance last night. A true Friday Follies with Raymond, next.

INGRAHAM: It's Friday, and that means it's time for Friday Follies. The Democratic debate provided us with more ridiculous and hysterical moments that we ever could have imagined. Here with all the details, Raymond Arroyo, Fox News contributor. All right, Raymond, you noticed some trends during the debate, through lines that the audiences might have missed.

RAYMOND ARROYO, CONTRIBUTOR: I did, Laura. The first thing that jumped out at me was the attempt to subtly lay claim to a favorite phrase of a former president as a way to build stature. If only they could have been clearer.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SANDERS: First of all, let me be very clear.

YANG: Let me be clear.

WARREN: Let's be clear.

Let's be clear.

Let's be clear about this.

BOOKER: Look, let's just be clear.

O'ROURKE: Two things became crystal clear for me.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Let me be very clear.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: Versus let's be fuzzy right now. Obama always said that.

ARROYO: He did indeed. As we'll remind you.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT: So let me be clear.

Let me be clear.

Let me be clear.

Now, let me be clear, let me be absolutely clear.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Joe Biden mentioned Obama so often, Laura, I thought he might be running for a third term. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I know that the senator says she's for Bernie. Well, I'm for Barack. This president has done a great deal, so I'm proud to have served with him.

Barack turned, the president turned to me and said, Joe, when they said we've got a plan to get out, he turned to the whole security and said, Joe will organize this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Biden's PAC even released an ad, Laura, to reinforce the relationship in case you forgot.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Barack Obama is an extraordinary man.

I watched up close. He has character, courage, and vision.

He was a great president. I was proud to serve as his vice president.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: But then something funny happened on stage, Laura. Biden couldn't recall who the president was.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I hear this large saving. The president thinks, my friend from Vermont thinks the employer is going to give you back if you negotiate his union all these years.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: So he called Biden -- he called Sanders the president there. The poor man. My heart always breaks for him. He's so earnest. He's so wants this nomination.

INGRAHAM: Wait a second. Wait a second. He's so earnest?

ARROYO: He is earnest. He's earnest.

INGRAHAM: I kind of like Biden, I have to say.

ARROYO: He wants it so badly. I just think the bloom is off the lily here.

INGRAHAM: That's like the glory days, the Springsteen song, has passed you by. Glory Days.

ARROYO: There's a moment. There's a moment, yes.

INGRAHAM: Things really went off of the rails for Biden when he started offering parenting advice to low-income kids.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Play the radio. Make sure the television -- excuse me, make sure you have the record player on at night, the phone -- make sure the kids hear words.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Was that an answer to a question?

ARROYO: This was a pivot from a question about reparations. And he was trying to get to his plan, which is a home visitation plan where people come in and help kids -- talk to them, give them language. So he was saying put the radio on --

INGRAHAM: Give them language?

ARROYO: -- put something on so the kids pick up more words.

INGRAHAM: I'm here from the government, I'm here to raise your children. No thanks.

ARROYO: It is part of the Affordable Care Act. Then there was Biden's unfortunate upper palate issue. Oh.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Four months after Sandy Hook, a measure to require background checks died on the Senate floor. If you couldn't get it done after Sandy Hook, why should voters give you another chance?

BIDEN: Because I've got it done before. I'm the only one up here that has ever beat the NRA.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Poor man, I hope Polident --

INGRAHAM: Poligrip, not Polident.

ARROYO: -- or Poligrip are the next sponsors of the debate.

INGRAHAM: Poor guy.

ARROYO: Then there was Kamala Harris who looked like -- she was very relaxed.

INGRAHAM: I think she kind of had a cool way of -- it was kind of a cool - -

ARROYO: She has admitted to smoking weed.

INGRAHAM: Oh, she wasn't. We're joking. She looked --

ARROYO: I'm just saying she has admitted that in the past.

INGRAHAM: She came across as very relaxed.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HARRIS: Donald Trump in office on trade policy, he reminds me of that guy in "The Wizard of Oz," you know, when you pull back the curtain, it's a really small dude.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm not going to take the bait, Senator Harris.

HARRIS: That wasn't about you.

(LAUGHTER)

HARRIS: I would say, hey, Joe, instead of saying no, we can't, let's say yes, we can.

(LAUGHTER)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: She was real laid back last night.

INGRAHAM: I thought she was pretty good.

ARROYO: You thought kamala Harris was really good? Wait a minute, you jumped me for defending Joe Biden, earnest Joe Biden, and you're going to defend kamala Harris. She's all over, hey all right, Wizard of Oz, little dude.

INGRAHAM: I like that. I like that. It was like a slow roll. It was kind of calm.

ARROYO: She's going to slow roll right off of that stage in the next debate with three other people standing there.

INGRAHAM: I didn't say she was going to win.

Coming up, can a Hollywood actor survive after coming out as a Trump supporter? Former "Gray's Anatomy" star Isaiah Washington is here exclusively next to tell us next. You don't want to miss it.

ISAIAH WASHINGTON, ACTOR: I look at the political image of the Democratic Party over the last 50 years of my lifetime, since I was five and I'm 55. And very little has changed in my community, just two blocks over from where I am right now. I have some questions. I've got more than questions. Now I have evidence, I have empirical evidence that something is wrong.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That was former "Gray's Anatomy" star Isaiah Washington opening up after why he left the Democratic Party after visiting President Trump at the White House earlier this year. He is since come out as a Trump supporter, and he recently tweeted his message to fellow actors, saying "I have a message for Hollywood actors DM'ing me and revealing that you're conservatives. Don't DM me again because you all are lame and I don't respond well to hypocrites or cowards. You're no different from the bystander that is waiting on the blood to spill from a martyr."

Joining me now exclusively is Isaiah Washington, host of the podcast "Isaiah Washington Speaks Again." He's also the author of a book, "A Man from Another Land." And he helped to create the new PAC Legacy Republicans. Isaiah, thanks for coming on tonight. We really appreciate it.

ISAIAH WASHINGTON, ACTOR: Thank you, Laura. Thank you for having me.

INGRAHAM: So all these years later, you finally decided to come home to the Republican Party? Now, why did you leave the Democrat Party, explain it.

WASHINGTON: I would be remiss, before we get into the weeds on that, I would be remiss if I don't bring up the fact that I don't watch much television. I'm an avid, arduous researcher. And since I have been put on the national conversation, I think I've been pretty much more in the midst of multiple ironies. I'm not the kind of person that's really fond of being categorized. For example, the irony that I got to Washington, D.C., on a Sunday, Nipsey Hussle was being murdered. And the irony is that I made a tweet on the 1st, April 1st, and then on April 2nd, Fox News decided to cherry-pick one of my tweets that implied that I was slamming 44 and supporting 45.

Let me just make it perfectly clear. I am not one to be categorized. I'm not a Trump supporter, but I am a huge supporter of many people, over 60,000, that are Trump supporters. So what I mean by that, in the very fabric of my DNA, I have naturally been a protector and a liberator. I love this country. I'm a patriot. I'm former military. So I will say this. I supported the first step back. I supported 45. And that's why we're here.

INGRAHAM: That's awesome. Isaiah, I have a question for you. I spend quite a bit of time -- I know a bunch of big folks in Hollywood. And most of them are liberals, but they're actually pretty nice. They're always nice to me. And they don't like know -- anyone to know that they know me, I'm sure. But why is it that Hollywood, which prides itself on being so diverse, is so closed off to people who disagree on policy, or who vote a different way? Isn't that part of the diversity that everyone should embrace?

WASHINGTON: You know, I just turned 55 again this year.

INGRAHAM: Oh, good.

(LAUGHTER)

WASHINGTON: August 3rd. So, I've lived through 11 presidents, and one I didn't quite remember. The only reason I knew who he was is because my grandmother had a velour towel or blanket on the wall that had Martin Luther King and Robert F. Kennedy and JFK. So I knew there was a lot of love and respect for that particular president. And as I grew older, I realized he was assassinated by what appeared to be our own government. Growing up through that, I've seen a lot of things that I don't necessarily agree with, but when I was in the military during the Reagan years, I made myself very, very vulnerable and risked my life for the Constitution. And I still feel that way. I'm still cut from that cloth. I am a person that is very mission-orientated. I strategize to get to Spike Lee, to get my career. I did it after I saw "She's Got to Have It" in 1986.

INGRAHAM: It was a hilarious movie, one of my favorite movies of all time. I love that movie. Oh, my gosh, hilarious.

WASHINGTON: And what I learned out of that is that people are just people. Human beings are human beings. And what I learned in the 30 years of this business, people tend to abuse their power. And what I learned also, that people usually, liberals or anywhere, the private sector, military, and now Hollywood, hurt people, hurt people. It doesn't matter. If you were a jerk before you made millions and millions of dollars, you're going to be a jerk once you become successful.

INGRAHAM: But Isaiah, you were one of the biggest television stars in one of the biggest --

WASHINGTON: Who says I'm not?

INGRAHAM: Yes, well --

WASHINGTON: Who says I'm not anymore? I know you have a habit of cutting people off. So I want to be clear. I've been on "The 100." I've been on "The 100" for Netflix for the last five years. I'm not a former "Gray's Anatomy." I went back, took 13 percent, made so much money that everybody got paid extra salaries. So let's not talk about former "Gray's Anatomy." Let's talk about former "The 100," which is trending on Netflix right now.

INGRAHAM: Yes, we already know. You're already established.

WASHINGTON: We have to deal in the now.

INGRAHAM: But not everybody watches Netflix, hate to tell you. Not everybody watches. But --

WASHINGTON: And not everybody watches -- not everybody watches FOX News, either, because I certainly don't.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: An iconic television show -- an iconic television show, and the show runner, Shonda Rhimes, one of the most brilliant television producers, writers. She actually went to my alma mater. She's a big Democrat. And you were kind of a -- kind of a Democrat then as well, right? So did you have a political mind meld when you worked on that show? Or was politics never even brought up?

WASHINGTON: I'll say this. I've been political since the day I was born. Any African-American man born black in America is political, particularly if you live over 50. So that just makes me political by the very nature of me just still being here to survive.

INGRAHAM: Yes. Yes.

WASHINGTON: The other part of that question is, I never talk politics. Shonda and I, no one, we never talked politics on that show.

INGRAHAM: Good, that's the way it should be.

WASHINGTON: Yes, just to get to diversity. Remember, there was no Barack Obama before my character. I was the first dark-skinned African-American that really went into American homes. As a matter of fact I had to bring an actual heart surgeon who was African-American to the set because no one believed there was any black surgeons in America. So that was a long time ago, long time ago.

INGRAHAM: Isaiah, earlier, you said that the U.S. government assassinated MLK and JFK -- we can talk about that more. But is that -- that's what you believe in your heart of hearts? That's where you are on that?

WASHINGTON: Excuse me?

INGRAHAM: Did you say the government --

WASHINGTON: Is that what I --

INGRAHAM: You said the government assassinated two of our most historic figures?

WASHINGTON: You've got to be kidding. This is not a conspiracy theory. It's a fact. Everyone knows this.

INGRAHAM: We've got to go, Isaiah.

WASHINGTON: This is what got you in trouble with Nipsy Hussle.

INGRAHAM: No, no, no. We got to go, Isaiah. That's cool. But we appreciate you joining us and we appreciate the fact that you took time tonight.

Up next, the viral anti-AOC ad aired during the debate. Find out the controversy, next.

INGRAHAM: Perhaps the most viral moment from last night's debate didn't happen on stage, but instead during one of the commercial breaks. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is the face of socialism and ignorance. Does Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez know the horror of socialism? My father was minutes from death in Cambodia before a forced marriage saved his life. That's socialism.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The woman behind that anti-AOC socialism ad is Republican activist Elizabeth Heng, the daughter of Cambodian refugees who fled communism. AOC wasn't thrilled about the ad, as you can imagine. She tweeted in response, "Know that this wasn't an ad for young conservatives of color. That was the pretense. What you watched was a love letter to the GOP's white supremacist case."

Here to respond is Elizabeth Heng, former congressional candidate and executive director of New Faces GOP PAC. All right, Elizabeth, well, AOC says this was a love letter to white supremacists. You don't look like a white supremacist. You are yourself are a minority. But does she have a point? Do you have to have her self-immolating in flames there?

ELIZABETH HENG, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, NEW FACES GOP: I'm not going to get in a debate, especially with the name calling, with a -- with a member of Congress. I put the ad on there because I wanted to have a real discussion about what true socialism is in this country, and have her defend the ideology which she continues to promote. Yet, instead of actually having a real policy debate, she insults me with name calling and a number of other areas.

INGRAHAM: Omar says it should be pulled from the air. Maybe you can reach out to her and see if she'll actually have a conversation with you, or maybe have some kind of forum on, I don't know, defending the tenets of socialism. But Ilhan Omar obviously very controversial herself rallying to the side of fellow squad member AOC here. So they're all rallying. Rashida Tlaib, all of them are coming to her defense.

And this is after of course they all throw around the phrase "white supremacist" like it's nothing. As my mother used to say, they can dish it out, but they can't take it. They can dish out the worst pejorative about people because they disagree with them, but the moment you prick their little trial balloon, they start to scream foul. I'm not buying the damsel in distress routine from the squad.

HENG: And I couldn't agree with you more on that. So instead of defending the policy stances that they continue to push of these big socialist ideologies, they resort to throwing -- calling people racist and sexist and all these other things, instead of actually talking about what the real policy -- instead of actually talking about what and defending the arguments that they continue to have.

INGRAHAM: Elizabeth, do you think young people, though, really understand what you're trying to get at here with the evils of socialism? It's never worked. It's never worked around the world. Variants haven't, the real deal hasn't work. It's never worked. It has led to heart ache and the superrich and the super poor. It's never led to anything else.

HENG: Correct.

INGRAHAM: But the young people don't know that. They're not being taught that.

HENG: I agree. We're not learning it in our school systems. And they're getting information from different news sources. And so that's why I want to highlight this during the Democrat presidential debate in hopes that it would go viral so we could begin to educate young people and have a discussion of truly what this has done throughout the world, not just in Cambodia, but in Venezuela, in Cuba, North Korea, China, in Russia, because we're not learning this in our education system. And this is forcing discussion.

INGRAHAM: You got everybody's attention, that's for sure. Elizabeth, thanks for joining us.

An age-defying Last Bite is next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: You bet it's time for the Last Bite.

A man believed to be the oldest living World War II vet celebrated his 110th birthday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans yesterday. Here is Lawrence Brooks and his daughter Vanessa reflecting on the day.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I made it, and I'm glad to be here, I made it. So many things happened, some of them I remember, and some of them I don't. Some of them I want to remember, and some of them I don't want to remember.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Now that my dad is 100, I asked him, I said, daddy, how long you think you're going to live? He said to be 112, baby. So he has 12 more years left.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Wow, what a man. He said his secret to a long life is that he loves all people. He loves humanity. Amazing.

That's all the time we have tonight. Have a great weekend with your family and friends.

