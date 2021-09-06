Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Obituary
Published

‘The Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams found dead in NYC apartment

Drug paraphernalia was found in the apartment, suggesting a possible overdose, sources said.

By Larry Celona , Tina Moore | New York Post
close
'The Wire' star arrested for attacking Sanders supporter Video

'The Wire' star arrested for attacking Sanders supporter

Wendell Pierce grabbed woman by the hair, hit her over head

"The Wire’’ actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment Monday afternoon, law-enforcement sources told The Post.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Drug paraphernalia was found in the apartment, suggesting a possible overdose, sources said.

Michael K. Williams poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the BET Awards at Microsoft theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 27, 2021.

Michael K. Williams poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the BET Awards at Microsoft theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 27, 2021. (REUTERS/Ringo Chiu)

Williams, 54, was found dead in the living room of his Kent Avenue penthouse by his nephew, sources said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Flatbush native was famous for his role as Omar Little in the gritty TV series "The Wire’’ and as Chalky White in "Boardwalk Empire.’’

To read more from the New York Post, click here.

Trending