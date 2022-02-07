Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Music
Published

The Who will play Cincinnati, first time in 42 years after concert tragedy

11 people lost their lives in a pre-show stampede in 1979

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — British rock band The Who will play their first concert in the Cincinnati area in over four decades, after 11 people died in a pre-show stampede in 1979.

The Who will take the stage at the TQL Stadium on May 15, WCPO-TV reported Monday. The band’s return was originally planned for April 2020 at the BB&T Arena in Kentucky, but had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Long haunted by the tragedy, The Who has for years supported a memorial scholarship effort in a Cincinnati suburb where three of the victims went to school.

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 1979, file photo, a security guard and an unidentified man look at an area where several people were killed as they were caught in a surging crowd entering Cincinnati's Riverfront Coliseum for a concert by The Who. 

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 1979, file photo, a security guard and an unidentified man look at an area where several people were killed as they were caught in a surging crowd entering Cincinnati's Riverfront Coliseum for a concert by The Who.  (AP Photo/Brian Horton, File)

"We’re now playing in an even larger venue, which obviously will raise more revenue," for the scholarship, lead singer Roger Daltrey told the station. "I’m very excited about the fact that we leave behind a legacy for Cincinnati."

ASTROWORLD DISASTER RECALLS 1979 WHO CONCERT IN CINCINNATI, OTHER TRAGEDIES

FILE - This Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, file photo shows a memorial plaque outside Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati for the 11 concertgoers who were killed in a crush of people entering a 1979 concert at Cincinnati's Riverfront Coliseum by The Who. 

FILE - This Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, file photo shows a memorial plaque outside Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati for the 11 concertgoers who were killed in a crush of people entering a 1979 concert at Cincinnati's Riverfront Coliseum by The Who.  (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

In the station's 2019 documentary "The Who: The Night that Changed Rock," the band said deciding to play in Cincinnati again "would be such a joyous occasion for us and such a healing thing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo, Roger Daltrey, left, and Pete Townshend of The Who perform during the Moving On! Tour at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo, Roger Daltrey, left, and Pete Townshend of The Who perform during the Moving On! Tour at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Robb Cohen/Invision/AP, File)

Another two dozen people were injured at Riverfront Colosseum on Dec. 3, 1979, amid confusion and lack of preparation for thousands of fans lined up for hours for first-come seats.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Trending