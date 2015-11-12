'The Voice' recap: 12 finalists revealed

America has voted and now only 12 contestants remain on season 9 of “The Voice.”

Fan favorites Jordan Smith, Barrett Baber and Madi Davis were among the dozen hopefuls to survive a brutal night of cuts.

On Monday and Tuesday, 24 of America’s best up and coming artists performed in hopes of remaining in the competition.

Only two members of each team advanced based on America’s vote. The remaining four were saved by coaches Adam Levine, Pharrell Williams, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Team Gwen kicked the night off with a group rendition of “O-o-h Child,” a song originally made famous by The Five Stairsteps back in 1970.

After a look back at her team’s performances from the past two nights, Carson Daly reveals that Jeffrey Austin and Braiden Sunshine are moving forward.

“I don’t know what to do,” she said. “I love you guys so much. All I can do in this crazy moment is follow my heart and think of the person that I feel I can help the most. Right now I am going to say Korin (Bukowski)”

That sends Ellie Lawrence, Regina Love and Viktor Kiraly home.

After the break and a performance from last year’s winner Sawyer Fredericks, it’s on to Team Blake. The group performs Rascal Flatt’s “Stand” before gathering together to learn their fate.

America has gotten behind Barrett Baber and Zach Seabaugh, leaving four more singer on the chopping block. Blake can only save one.

“This is the 9th time that Adam and I have had to do what we are doing right now and it never gets easier,” he says. “Sometimes there is just no rhyme or reason to who moves on.”

He eventually chooses Emily Ann Roberts, eliminating Ivonne Acero, Morgan Frazier and Nadjah Nicole.

Team Pharrell is up next, getting together for a cover of the R.E.M. classic “Everybody Hurts.”

After a quick trip down memory lane, Madi Davis and Evan McKeel are revealed to be the winners of America’s vote.

Pharrell is forced to make his toughest choice of the season so far, and he goes with Mark Hood. That means the end of the road for Celeste Betton, Darius Scott and Riley Biederer.

The final performance — and possibly the best — of the night comes from Team Adam. The group nails Johnny swim’s “Diamonds.”

Then it is the moment of truth.

Jordan Smith and Shelby Brown impressed viewers the most and are moving forward to next Monday’s live performance show.

But who will join them?

“This is crappy,” he says of the choice he must now make. “I hate it and I want to go home. I will sent myself home. Can I do that?”

As the credits roll, he chooses Amy Vachal, spoiling the night for Blaine Mitchell, Chance Pena and Keith Sample.

The next round of eliminations begins when “The Voice” returns next Monday night on NBC.

Four4Four: 'Big Bang' co-stars dating in secret?