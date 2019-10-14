Blake Shelton officiates Trace Adkins, Victoria Pratt wedding in New Orleans

Love is in the air for country star Trace Adkins and actress Victoria Pratt.

This Sunday, the “Ladies Love Country Boys” singer and the former “Xena: Warrior Princess” star tied the knot in New Orleans in a wedding officiated by none other than Adkins’ country cohort, Blake Shelton.

“Join us in congratulating Trace & Victoria!,” said the caption on Adkins’ official Instagram. The picture featured Pratt donning a white strapless wedding gown, while Adkins opted for classic country attire—sporting dark jeans, a blazer and a cowboy hat. Shelton is seen officiating the wedding while wearing a similar attire to that of Adkins, but opting for a pair of blue jeans instead.

2 YEARS AFTER VEGAS MASSACRE, JASON ALDEAN SAYS HE THINKS ABOUT ROUTE 91 HARVEST 'FAMILY' EVERY DAY

Shelton is currently in a relationship with No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani, whom he met on the set of “The Voice.’ When speaking with Shape magazine, Stefani noted: "Having a best friend like Blake to help me do that has been one of the greatest gifts."

Stefani and Shelton became a couple one year prior to Stefani’s divorce from Bush vocalist, Gavin Rossdale. “I feel as if I spent the last four years healing—you know, trying to build my life again," Stefani stated about her relationship with Shelton following the tumultuous breakup with Rossdale.

GARTH BROOKS ADMITS THINGS CAN GET 'INTENSE' WITH WIFE TRISHA YEARWOOD AFTER 14 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

The marriage between Adkins, 57, and Pratt, 48, took place at the Maison Montegut, located in New Orleans’ French Quarter. The couple was reported to have met while on the set of “The Virginian,” a 2014 direct-to-video film.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is Adkins’ fourth marriage and Pratt’s second. Adkins has five daughters — Tarah, Sarah, Trinity, Mackenzie and Brianna — from previous marriages.