‘The Talk’ co-host Amanda Kloots marks one year since she drove husband Nick Cordero to the emergency room

Amanda Kloots is marking a full year since she had taken her husband, Broadway performer Nick Cordero, to the hospital after he began feeling ill with symptoms that would later be diagnosed as coronavirus.

Cordero died at the age of 41 last July from complications stemming from COVID-19 following a hospital stay spanning more than 90 days. He suffered from several maladies after his hospitalization that included mini-strokes, the amputation of one of his legs, lung infections and more.

"That was the last day I saw Nick as Nick," Kloots penned in an Instagram post on Tuesday recollecting the day Cordero was placed on a ventilator.

The now-single mother explained the ordeal – writing that she drove the stage performer to the emergency room at Cedar Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 30, 2020.

NICK CORDERO'S WIFE, AMANDA KLOOTS, SHARES MOVING MESSAGE ABOUT FAMILY AFTER ACTOR'S DEATH: ‘LOVE ONE ANOTHER’

Kloots said that given the strict coronavirus restrictions at the hospital, she "didn’t know which entrance was even open so I left him on the corner."

"We didn’t hug. We didn’t kiss goodbye. We couldn’t. It was clear he was sick with something and we couldn’t take any risks," Kloots recalled. "I don’t even know if he said bye to Elvis or if we said, "I love you." I told him I’d stay nearby and to call me when he’s done."

The widow maintained that she and their toddler son, Elvis Eduardo, walked to a nearby shopping mall – The Grove – thinking Cordero would only be in the hospital for "a couple hours."

ZACH BRAFF RECALLS PAL NICK CORDERO’S LAST DAYS BEFORE HIS DEATH: 'HE JUST DETERIORATED'

Kloots took a selfie video on that day, and chose to share it in her one-year remembrance of her late husband.

"We're sitting at the beautiful Grove waiting to hear something from Nick," Kloots said in the video. "And they're playing 'Volare.' It's a sign, a sign everything's going to be OK."

In her emotional scribe on Tuesday, Kloots wrote "My heart breaks today," adding that she wished she "could go back in time, run to him as he was walking away, grab him, kiss him and hold him in my arms"

"On April 1, he went on the ventilator and I never spoke to him again," she lamented.

Following Cordero's death, "Scrubs" alum Zach Braff also lamented the death of his friend on an episode of his podcast "Fake Doctors, Fake Friends," explaining that Cordero’s body simply did not recover after he no longer returned positive coronavirus tests.

NICK CORDERO: CELEBRITIES, BROADWAY STARS REACT TO ACTOR DEATH

"He just deteriorated, deteriorated, deteriorated, until the point where they put him on the ventilator and then he never came back," the actor and director recalled. "He kind of woke up for a little bit and there was some exciting moments where they would say, ‘Nick if you can hear us look up,’ and he would do that, but he wouldn’t do it all the time. It was only occasionally."

Braff also vowed to make sure Kloots and Eduardo were taken care of moving forward.

"We’re all going to be doing our part to give this child an extraordinary life," he said. "I promise that I’m going to do that for the rest of my life and I want to make him proud."

Cordero and Kloots tied the knot in September 2017.

In her post on Tuesday, Kloots also shared her sorrow with anyone who had to endure the pain of losing a loved one in the manner she did her husband.

"To anyone, who like me, that dropped their person off at the hospital never to really ‘see’ them again, I’m thinking and praying for you today," she wrote. "This day is just hard, there’s no other way to say it."