'The Super Metabolism Diet' by David Zinczenko

From the publisher: NBC News health and wellness contributor David Zinczenko, the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Zero Sugar Diet, Zero Belly Diet, the Abs Diet series, and the Eat This, Not That! series, discloses why some of us stay thin and some of us lose weight with ease—and reveals the secret to how you can stay lean for life. The answer lies within your metabolism, the body’s crucial, energy-burning engine that for so many of us is revving at less than half speed. With the help of this book, you can quickly and easily turn your metabolism into a fat-melting machine.



The Super Metabolism Diet features daily menus, handy shopping guides, a vast trove of amazing (though optional) workouts, and tons of delicious recipes—all designed to get your metabolism firing hotter than ever before! So say goodbye to bloat, harsh dieting, weight-loss fads, and even stress. Say bye-bye to belly fat and hello to a new and improved you.



The Super Metabolism Diet is built on five core pillars (captured in a handy acronym) to ensure that your body burns more energy and stores less fat:



Super Proteins, Super Carbs, and Super Fats

Upping Your Energy Expenditure

Power Snacks

Essential Calories, Vitamins, and Minerals

Relaxing and Recharging

As Zinczenko reports: If you’re heavier than you want to be or moving sluggishly through your days, you don’t need to cut your favorite foods from your diet. You just need to up your intake of core proteins that will build more energy-burning muscle, consume the healthiest fats that help increase satiety and speed nutrients throughout your body, and reach for plenty of good-for-you carbs—yes, carbs!—that provide essential fiber.



The result will be a stronger, leaner, happier you. And you’ll be stunned at how good you look and feel in no time at all.