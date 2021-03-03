'The Simpsons' renewed for two more seasons taking the comedy through 2023

"The Simpsons" will solidify its long-running record on TV with another two seasons bringing the animated comedy into at least 2023.

Fox announced on Wednesday that it has officially renewed "The Simpsons" for its 33rd and 34th seasons, carrying the total number of episodes to an impressive and unprecedented 757 episodes. The renewal lets the show continue its run as the longest-running scripted primetime series in TV history.

"Original, brilliant, outrageously funny, prophetic…there aren’t enough positive adjectives to describe this genius comedy which continues to entertain viewers of all ages," Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television said in a press release announcing the news. "Jim Brooks, Matt Groening and Al Jean lead a team of all-stars who hold such a high bar for themselves and leap over it with each spectacular episode. On behalf of everyone at our studio and the millions of fans of ‘The Simpsons’ around the world, I want to thank our wonderful partners at FOX for making this a truly great day."

'THE SIMPSONS' HAS PREDICTED THE FUTURE MANY TIMES -- HERE'S THE LIST

"It’s a sincere pleasure to announce the Season 33 and 34 pick-ups for ‘The Simpsons’. We keep hoping that, eventually, they’ll get it right," added Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment. "Profound respect for and congratulations to Matt, Jim, Al and the many other wonderful partners working really hard to finally elevate ‘The Tracey Ullman Show.’ As they say, ‘practice makes perfect.’"

Executive producer James L. Brooks jokingly thanked his decision to "never uncross my fingers" for the longevity of the show.

"THE SIMPSONS" CREATOR CONFIRMS DECADES-OLD FAN THEORY ABOUT MICHAEL JACKSON

Meanwhile, series creator Matt Groening noted that the show is planning "surprises" in the upcoming seasons, even pitching a few that may or may not be true.

"Everyone at ‘The Simpsons’ is thrilled to be renewed once more, and we are planning lots of big surprises. Homer will lose a hair, Milhouse will get contact lenses, and Bart will celebrate his tenth birthday for the thirty-third time," he said in the release.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

News of the renewal comes as a relief for those who remember the previous licensing conversation that happened when the show was up for renewal in 2019 that almost ended the show for good, according to Deadline.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition, the show responded to criticism about its voice cast this year by promising that it will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters, most recently recasting the voice behind Dr. Julius Hibbert.