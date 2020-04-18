Expand / Collapse search
'The Office' actor Ranjit Chowdhry dead at 64

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Ranjit Chowdhry, best known for playing Vikram on the sitcom “The Office,” has died at 64.

Chowdhry's character on “The Office” was a telemarketer whom Steve Carrell’s character, Michael Scott, recruited as part of his “dream team” when he was trying to form his own paper company.

"For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life and share stories on May 5th. With love, Raell,” the actor's half-sister wrote on Instagram this week.

The actor lived in New York City but had gone back to his native India and was unable to return amid the coronavirus.

He died in Mumbai on Wednesday during emergency surgery for a ruptured ulcer in his intestine, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Chowdhry starred in several Bollywood films before breaking into Hollywood where he had roles on shows like “Cosby,” “Prison Break,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “NYPD Blue.”