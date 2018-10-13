'The O.C.' alum Mischa Barton shares first photo with 'The Hills' reboot cast

Mischa Barton shared the first behind-the-scenes snap from the much-anticipated reboot of “The Hills” on Friday.

“The O.C.” actress, 32, posed with new co-stars Audrina Patridge and Stephanie Pratt for a beaming selfie, shared to her Instagram.

The TV star was confirmed to be joining the MTV show last week, and already seems to be settling in with the cast.

Wearing a printed headband and off-shoulder top, Mischa fit right in with her glamorous co-stars as she cozied up to show originals Audrina and Steph for the camera.

Playfully alluding to famous chick flick “Mean Girls” in the caption, she wrote to fans: “On wednesdays we wear whatever we want… and you can totally sit with us.”

Former “Made In Chelsea” star Steph then shared the same snap to her own page, with the words: “Hanging out in #TheHills” and a string of star emojis.

It was announced last week that Mischa would be joining Audrina and Steph, as well as Brody Jenner and Heidi and Spencer Pratt on the reboot.

The comeback of the hit MTV show was confirmed in September, eight years after the final episode aired.

The series first hit screens in 2006 as a spin-off to “Laguna Beach,” which was centered around “The Real Orange County."

Ironically, this show was inspired by “The O.C” – the Fox television drama that shot Mischa to fame.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.