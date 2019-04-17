The Kardashians get paid 'six figures' for social media promotion

When they’re not making a ton of money off of television, cosmetics and endorsements, the Kardashians and the Jenners are hustling on social media.

In an interview with CBS This Morning, matriarch Kris Jenner spoke about her daughters and their lucrative social media deals. "My daughters are constantly getting offers to post something for a company, or a brand, on social media," Jenner said. She continued, "They have a fee for a post, or a fee for a story, a fee for Facebook … they have a fee schedule."

Kris didn’t provide exact numbers, but she assured us that “it’s definitely six figures.”

Whether it is vitamins or teeth whiteners, the Kardashians and the Jenners have promoted it all. This isn’t to say, however, that the Kardashians and Jenners will take up every promotional opportunity. Kris broke down the pricing structure for what items they are allowed to promote.

Ads cost more if it is "a pharmaceutical product if it's something that you're going to drink, or ingest, or put on your body.” Moreover, payment depends on what type of product is advertised and which sister will promote it—Jenner again did not provide specifics on payment.

As with anything the Kardashians do, they continually face backlash for their peddling of health and beauty products. In a March interview with the New York Times, Kim fought back against naysayers, stating, "You’re going to get backlash for almost everything so as long as you like it or believe in it or it’s worth it financially, whatever your decision may be, as long as you’re O.K. with that."