Egg beats out Kylie Jenner for most-liked Instagram photo

Kylie Jenner on Sunday lost the world record of having the most liked photo on Instagram to an egg.

The photo, posted online to the account world_record_egg by the "Egg Gang" on Jan. 4, received more than 18 million likes as of Sunday evening — breaking Jenner's record.

"Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram," the post read. "Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this."

The now-outranked photo Jenner posted to receive millions of like was of her daughter, Stormi Webster. Posted Feb. 6, 2018, the picture shows her daughter's tiny hand wrapped around her thumb.

As of Sunday, the picture had nearly 18.2 million likes from Jenner's more than 123 million Instagram followers.