The Hill faces backlash for putting conservative-centric spin on Alabama Dem's abortion remarks

The Hill is facing backlash for stressing the conservative reaction in its news story about the controversial abortion remarks made by a Democratic lawmaker in Alabama.

Rep. John Rogers of Birmingham expressed his opposition toward a bill approved by the Republican-controlled House that would ban all abortions -- with an exemption for women whose pregnancies pose a health risk.

"Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or you kill them later. You bring them in the world unwanted, unloved, you send them to the electric chair. So, you kill them now or you kill them later," Rogers said.

The Alabama Democrat continued by saying some children who face abortion could be "retarded" and "half-deformed."

His inflammatory comments sparked outrage on social media, but when The Hill covered the controversy, the focus of its report was on conservative voices' reactions instead of Rogers' remarks.

"Conservatives seize on Alabama state Dem's abortion comments," the headline read.

The article included several reactions, from figures including Donald Trump Jr. and Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk.

Critics took to Twitter and mocked The Hill for the framing of its Rogers report.

The Hill did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.