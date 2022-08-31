'The Goldbergs' kill off Jeff Garlin's character after on-set misconduct allegations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Goldbergs" are killing off comedian Jeff Garlin’s character following on-set misconduct allegations and his departure from the show.

The co-showrunners, Chris Bishop and Alex Barnow, confirmed the news in a recent interview.

"This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that," Barnow told with Entertainment Weekly of Garlin’s characters departure.

Garlin left the hit sitcom in December after he was accused of misconduct.

Bishop and Barnow said his character will have been dead for "multiple months" when the 10th season airs on September 21. They shared that Murray Goldberg’s family members will have already grieved his death when the season kicks off.

"I’ve had a conversation with Jeff, and he’s aware that he’s not being replaced. The truth is, I don’t know if he knows what his fate is, but I’m assuming he knows, would be the answer to that question," Barnow told the outlet.

The 10th season won’t be too focused on Garlin as newlyweds Erica, played by Hayley Orrantia and Geoff, played by Sam Lerner, welcome their first child, which means the show’s matriarch, Beverly Goldberg, played by Wendi McLendon-Covey, will now be a grandmother.

"So we’re starting with optimism about a baby coming and looking forward to the future," Barnow said. "It’s an opportunity for this interesting emotional basis for the way people are behaving."

In December, Garlin defended himself from being canceled over allegations that he creates an unsafe working environment on-set.

"No, I was not fired from ‘The Goldbergs,’" he told a Vanity Fair reporter. "I have not been fired from ‘The Goldbergs.’"

"It’s always the same thing. It’s about me and my silliness on set. They don’t think it’s appropriate. I do. That’s where we’re at. I’ve not been fired because of it. We just think differently," he explained.

"Now when I’m at ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ for example, if I’m not doing the things that we’re talking about, Larry David—or a cameraman, the producer, who’s a woman—lots of people come up to me and ask me if I’m okay. I need to do what I need to do to keep my energy up and do what I do. So I don’t know what to say. To me, if you’re a stand-in on a show and you don’t like the content or the behavior... If someone’s going after you, that’s different. But in terms of in general—well, then by God, quit, go someplace else."

As for the allegations that he was inappropriate physically, according to Garlin, it seems to stem from the fact that Garlin’s default greeting is to hug people. However, at the time, he said that he did not plan to continue to do that in the future on the set of "The Goldbergs."

"When I do shoot more days, just to make it go smooth, I will not be doing any of my silly stuff or anything, out of respect. I’m just going to keep it on the QT, because you know why? They’re my bosses. And they have every right to have the set be the way they want," he said.