'The Conners' tackles New Hampshire primary in live episode

"The Conners" is once again taking on politics.

The sitcom, a spinoff from "Roseanne," follows the Conners, a working-class American family.

The show's predecessor was no stranger to politics, depicting the title character as a Trump supporter and her sister, Laurie Metcalf's Jackie, a staunch liberal during its shortlived 2018 reboot.

Now, the sitcom is following along with the New Hampshire primary in a special live episode, featuring actual news coverage as the results trickle in.

In the first episode, titled "Live From Lanford," Darlene's son, Mark (Ames McNamara), follows along with the primary for a school project while Jackie encourages his older sister, Harris (Emma Kenney), to exercise her right to vote. (Darlene is played by Sara Gilbert).

Mark often updated the family on the election, announcing live that Andrew Yang had dropped out of the race. He also noted, "Warren could use a boost" while Bernie took an early lead.

The character also followed live political commentary, which he said commented on the age gap between candidates, suggesting the older ones have better chances in the primary due to their experience.

The first episode pleased fans in general, as several took to Twitter to express their excitement.

"Bravo to the cast and crew of the @TheConnersABC," wrote one fan. "Great live episode tonight with some hilarious and poignant moments! #TheConnersLive #TheConners."

"Dude, the @AndrewYang news and hearing it on @TheConnersABC how cool is that?! So meta! Sorry #YangGang but it was distinctively millennial cool. #TheConners #TheConnersLive," said another.

A third said, "#TheConners great episode lol funny you guys always been my favorite family even on Roseanne."

"It's pretty cool ABC came up with this scenario for a live episode. #TheConners #NewHampshirePrimary," tweeted another.

A second episode will air live on the West Coast after more results have been counted.