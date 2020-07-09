The Chicks say they were treated ‘very weird’ before their 2016 performance with Beyoncé at the CMA Awards

The Chicks (formerly known as The Dixie Chicks) revealed they had an unwarm welcome when they returned to the CMA Awards in 2016 and brought Beyoncé to the stage with them.

“They treated us very weird backstage," Natalie Maines of The Chicks told The New York Times.

The group performed Beyoncé’s country song “Daddy Lessons” from her album “Lemonade.”

THE CHICKS EXPLAIN THEIR DECISION TO REMOVE 'DIXIE' FROM THEIR OLD 'STUPID' BAND NAME

Maines, 45, also responded to the criticism Beyoncé received for doing a country-inspired song. “For them to disrespect her that way was disgusting,” she said.

The Chicks member Emily Strayer added, “I used to care way too much what people thought. I really have a don’t-give-a-[expletive] part to me now, which I didn’t have before.”

The country group’s live performance with Beyoncé was their first time performing at the CMA Awards since 2003.

BEYONCÉ TO RELEASE NEW VISUAL ALBUM 'BLACK IS KING' ON DISNEY+

“I'm pretty sure I've uttered the sentence, ‘I will never perform on the CMA's again as long as I live.’ And then came 🐝,” Maines tweeted after the performance with Beyoncé.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chicks were outcast from the country music community after they made critical comments about former President George W. Bush.