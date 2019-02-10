The 2019 Grammys stars arrived in some outrageous and beautiful styles

As always, the Grammys were a place to award the year's best in music, as well as give the stars an opportunity to sport some of the most out-there fashion looks to date.

Cardi B had a spot of trouble walking in a sculpted look that evoked memory of Thierry Mugler's Fall 1995 collection. Michelle Obama popped up in a metallic trouser outfit onstage and Jennifer Lopez donned a huge white bejeweled hat.

Lady Gaga chose a silver strapless gown and Post Malone was in a light pink embellished jacket and matching pants. The Jennifer Lopez topper pointed to a popular accessory of the evening — statement hats. Her topper was in white with a brim for miles, embellished to match her dress of the same shade and embellishment.

Katy Perry arrived in a pink confection that prompted comparisons to a cake topper.

There were guests dressed as butterflies, neon looks and several outfits with long capes in unusual places, on jumpsuits and short dresses.

Top nominee Kacey Musgraves wore an ethereal belted gown in a nude hue with a daring fan-like bodice, while Camila Cabello appeared cozy in a long-sleeve sparkler of a bright pink gown with a high neck.

The K-pop sensation BTS showed up in black tuxedos and colored hair, including purple and green, while Maren Morris sported a huge winged decoration on one shoulder of a floral halter gown with a plunging neckline as she prepared to take the stage.

"I don't know, I'm all about subtlety," Morris joked to The Associated Press.

Dolly Parton wore a short red dress with a ruffle lapel and a chunky jewel centerpiece. Dua Lipa won best necklace of the night, a huge diamond piece in a circular design.

Members of Weezer, on the other hand, kept it relaxed in scoop T-shirts under jackets that included mauve and baby blue.

Ben Harper went full bedazzle in a jacket showing off yellow sequins worn with a broad-brim hat.

Repeat political provocateur Joy Villa, who attended last year in a gown decorated with a fetus, dressed as President Trump's wall (think tinfoil) and carried a Make America Great Again handbag. She first made a Trump splash two years ago in Trump messaging.

Shawn Mendes went for a deep blue Paul Smith jacket with wide black lapels and open collar underneath.

"I was so nervous to dress for the Grammys," he told the AP. "I felt like, how do you be classy and still stand out?"

Purple was an It shade of the evening. Grammy winner H.E.R. sparkled in the collar in a gown made for her by Coach, with sunglasses in the same shade.

"It makes me feel like I'm shinin'. I feel like a star," she said.

