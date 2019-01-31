Texas station's newscasts canceled after sudden death of 27-year-old director: reports

A Texas television station canceled its morning and midday newscasts Tuesday after a 27-year-old director died suddenly at work while making final preparations for the morning broadcast, a report said.

Malcolm Montgomery, 27, directed the Daybreak and Midday newscasts for KVII-TV, an ABC affiliate in Amarillo, Texas, the station reported.

“Malcolm left this world doing what he most loved – serving our viewers by putting together the best morning news show he could,” the station wrote on its website.

Co-workers remembered Montgomery as a “calm voice in the stressful storm” ahead of airing the shows Wednesday.

Chief meteorologist Steve Kersh wrote on Facebook that colleagues at the station had “heavy hearts” after Montgomery “died suddenly” as he got ready for Tuesday’s show. The morning and midday newscasts were canceled following Montgomery’s death, he wrote.

Meteorologist Alyssa Pawlak remembered Montgomery in a Facebook post as “kindhearted, always happy” with a “permanent smile on his face.”

Montgomery had been working at KVII for only a few months, according to Deadline. The station said he made a big impact during his short time there.

A cause of death wasn't immediately released.