Terry Crews responds to criticism over ‘black supremacy’ tweet: It’s ‘important we not suffer from groupthink’

Terry Crews is responding to social media backlash he received over tweets he sent that people coming together to defeat “White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy.”

"Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together,” Crews continued in his tweet on Sunday, which ignited recourse that he didn’t shy away from.

"I was not saying Black supremacy exists, because it doesn't," Crews went on to clarify on Sunday in response to Tyler James Williams, who starred with Crews in “Everybody Hates Chris” and said he “knows” where Crews’ heart lies on the matter.

TERRY CREWS FACES CRITICISM OVER ‘BLACK SUPREMACY’ TWEET

"I am saying if both Black and Whites don't continue to work together -- bad attitudes and resentments can create a dangerous self-righteousness. That's all," Crews said.

Now, the 51-year-old actor and “America’s Got Talent” host expounded on his position in two tweets on Monday and maintained that his stance derives from his love for the black community.

“Please know that everything I've said comes from a spirit of love and reconciliation, for the Black community first, then the world as a whole, in hopes to see a better future for Black people,” Crews wrote.

TERRY CREWS’ WIFE, REBECCA, UNDERGOES DOUBLE MASTECTOMY TWO WEEKS FOLLOWING BREAST CANCER DIAGNOSIS

“I believe it is important we not suffer from groupthink, and we keep minds of our own, and be allowed to ask difficult questions to each other. I believe this dialogue is important as we get through this trauma together. I love you,” he said.

Crews shared his feelings about the death of George Floyd in police custody shortly after the incident on May 25, writing in an Instagram post that his heart was “broken.”

TERRY CREWS CALLS 'AGT' THE 'BEST EXPERIENCE' HE'S HAD AMID GABRIELLE UNION EXIT

“George Floyd could be me. I could easily, easily be that man on the ground with that police officer's knee on my neck. That could easily be me," Crews wrote, before later adding: “[The] murder of George Floyd has forced me to search my heart to find out what more I can do, as a human being, as a citizen, and more specifically as a Black man, to ensure our community cannot only survive but thrive in this new world.”