'Tootsie' star Teri Garr hospitalized after medical emergency: report

By Nate Day | Fox News
Actress Teri Garr has reportedly been hospitalized following a medical emergency after an ambulance was called to her home around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning, this according to TMZ.

The outlet said Garr, 75, may have suffered a stroke.

Garr has been acting for several decades, most notably appearing in "Tootsie" as Sandy, as well as in "Close Encounter of the Third Kind," "Young Frankenstein" and as Phoebe's mother in "Friends."

Actress Teri Garr on the Tonight Show with guest host Jay Leno on May 8, 1990 

Actress Teri Garr on the Tonight Show with guest host Jay Leno on May 8, 1990  (Photo by: Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

She was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in "Tootsie" alongside Jessica Lange and Dustin Hoffman.

The last few years have been riddled with health scares for Garr, including scoliosis and multiple sclerosis diagnoses and a brain aneurysm in 2006 that left her in a coma for weeks.

Reps for Garr did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.