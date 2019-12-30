'Tootsie' star Teri Garr hospitalized after medical emergency: report

Actress Teri Garr has reportedly been hospitalized following a medical emergency after an ambulance was called to her home around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning, this according to TMZ.

The outlet said Garr, 75, may have suffered a stroke.

Garr has been acting for several decades, most notably appearing in "Tootsie" as Sandy, as well as in "Close Encounter of the Third Kind," "Young Frankenstein" and as Phoebe's mother in "Friends."

She was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in "Tootsie" alongside Jessica Lange and Dustin Hoffman.

The last few years have been riddled with health scares for Garr, including scoliosis and multiple sclerosis diagnoses and a brain aneurysm in 2006 that left her in a coma for weeks.

Reps for Garr did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.