'Teen Mom 2' star Kailyn Lowry arrested for allegedly punching son's father Chris Lopez

Kailyn Lowry was arrested last month for allegedly punching her son Lux's father, Chris Lopez, during a dispute, according to a new report.

Us Weekly, citing legal documents, reports that the alleged incident occurred on Sept. 4 in Delaware but Lowry, 28, wasn't arrested until Sept. 26.

The "Teen Mom 2" star, and Lopez, 26, were exchanging custody of the 3-year-old at his house when Lowry, according to the documents, allegedly began to hit Lopez “several times with a closed fist” because he cut Lux's long hair.

Lopez says in the documents that she allegedly “started attacking him [and] punching him several times on the head and upper torso because she did not want the child’s hair cut.”

He claims he didn't fight back and his sister had to pull Kailyn off him.

Lopez states he called the police that day but didn't hear back from them until Sept. 25.

Police say they spoke with Lowry, who claimed that the "dispute never became physical."

The MTV star was later taken into police custody for offensive touching and released on her own recognizance without bail.

She was reportedly instructed not to have any contact with Lopez and her arraignment is set for Jan. 21, 2021. She agreed to attend all court hearings pertaining to the alleged incident.

Following the arrest news, a representative for Lowry said in a statement to Us Weekly: "Ms. Lowry has filed a petition for custody in the matter involving her children Lux and Creed. The judge in the Delaware Family Court has ordered the parties to refrain from discussing all domestic matters until after the hearing next year.”

It continued: “Currently, Ms. Lowry has been awarded sole custody of the children despite the allegations pending in Family Court. Ms. Lowry does deny all of the allegations but cannot respond specifically at this time due to the orders of the judge."

Lopez also shares a 2-month-old son named Creed with Lowry. She is also a parent to other kids from different relationships.

Lowry shares son Isaac, 10, with ex Jo Rivera and son Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

The Sun was first to report the news.

A representative for Lowry did not immeidately respond to Fox News' request for comment.