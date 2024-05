Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Alec Baldwin's legal team appeared at a virtual hearing to argue against criminal charges for the Hollywood star in connection with the fatal "Rust" movie set shooting that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and wounded director Joel Souza.

Baldwin was indicted on two counts — involuntary manslaughter, negligent use of a firearm, or, in the alternative, involuntary manslaughter without due caution or circumspection — on Jan. 19. He was not required to show up for the hearing Friday.

Hutchins died Oct. 21, 2021 after Baldwin aimed the gun at her during a scene rehearsal. It was not supposed to be loaded with a live round – but it was.

Jurors found Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the movie set armorer who was in charge of firearms safety, guilty of involuntary manslaughter. She received a sentence of 18 months in prison in April.

‘RUST’ STAR ALEC BALDWIN'S LEGAL TEAM SLAMMED FOR ‘COUNTLESS LIES,’ ‘MANIPULATION’ AS ACTOR BATTLES INDICTMENT

The "30 Rock" star's legal team argued the prosecution acted unethically and failed to present crucial evidence to a grand jury in their original motion to dismiss the indictment, obtained by Fox News Digital. And they say the FBI broke the gun during forensic testing.

"Enough is enough," the court documents stated. "This is an abuse of the system, and an abuse of an innocent person whose rights have been trampled to the extreme."

Since then, Baldwin has filed two additional motions to dismiss.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Prosecutors called out Baldwin's legal team for lying and manipulation in their reply to the actor's motion to dismiss.

WATCH: ALEC BALDWIN DODGES QUESTIONS ABOUT INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER TRIAL

"The defendant's motion to dismiss is predictably false, misleading, and histrionic misrepresentation of the facts and circumstances of the history of the case," the prosecution's filing said. "The two special prosecutors who have been assigned the prosecution of Mr. Baldwin have experienced near countless lies and manipulation from the defense for more than one year. In addition, we have, and certainly will continue to be, the subject of the defendant's contrived and unwarranted personal attacks."

WATCH: ALEC BALDWIN'S FIRST WORDS TO DETECTIVES REVEALED AS COPS RELEASE TROVE OF 'RUST' FILES

The 316-page motion mirrored Baldwin's lengthy request to dismiss and focused on giving a "factual and procedural history" of the case.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Baldwin had "no control" over his emotions and was "frequently screaming and cursing" on the Bonanza Creek set, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. The actor was also accused of being "inattentive" during firearms training.

"To watch Mr Baldwin’s conduct on the set of ‘Rust’ is to witness a man who has absolutely no control of his own emotions and absolutely no concern for how his conduct affects those around him," special prosecutors wrote in the April 5 filing. "Witnesses have testified that it was this exact conduct that contributed to safety compromises on set."

Baldwin will head to court in July for his trial.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jury selection will begin July 9, according to New Mexico Courts.

The trial is expected to last until July 19.