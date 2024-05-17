Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt shares best Hollywood advice father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger ever gave him

'The Garfield Movie' star has been married to Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter since 2019

By Emily Trainham Fox News
Published
close
Arnold Schwarzenegger is ready to jump back into action: ‘older people don’t retire, they just reload’ Video

Arnold Schwarzenegger is ready to jump back into action: ‘older people don’t retire, they just reload’

Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke with Fox News Digital about filling potholes for the city of Los Angeles, his new action hero series, and his relationship with Bruce Willis.

Chris Pratt considers himself lucky to call Arnold Schwarzenegger family.

Pratt married Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine five years ago, and they share two daughters. While speaking to Extra, the actor talked about what a "blessing" it is to be able to go to Schwarzenegger for advice.

"He has the experience of raising kids in the spotlight and being an actor, a well-known person, and a celebrity," Pratt explained. "It’s really great to have the wisdom of his experience to go to and to talk to about certain things that normally I would talk to my brother or my cousin or people that I grew up with and they might not be able to relate with certain things."

CHRIS PRATT PARENTS HIS KIDS DIFFERENTLY ‘BASED ON GENDER,’ SAYS GIRLS HAVE HIM ‘WRAPPED AROUND THEIR FINGER’

A split image of Chris Pratt and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt says Arnold Schwarzenegger is "a real blessing" in his life. (Getty Images)

He continued, "So with him, it's been a real blessing to have someone that I can turn to and ask questions."

Pratt called Schwarzenegger a "smart, articulate dude," and added, "He’s got a really great point of view, and it has definitely enriched my life."

The "Jurassic World" star spoke to the outlet to promote his new film, "The Garfield Movie," which is set to be released next week.

When asked about the best piece of advice his father-in-law has given him, Pratt answered, "He says anytime you’re doing an interview, you always go back to the film that you’re talking about, ‘Garfield,’ which opens May 24."

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Arnold Schwarzenegger attend the Fubar premiere

Chris Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger, Arnold's daughter, in 2019. (Getty Images)

With a laugh, he continued, explaining, "He talks about the campaign trail of a movie, and so just talking to him about that, it's pretty great. I don't think anyone ever sold a movie like him. He can just go out and sell a movie, he knows how to talk to people, he knows how to sell himself."

"He’s a one of kind. He is a GOAT, a legend, and there will never be anyone like him again."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Last month on Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast "New Heights," Schwarzenegger shared some positive words about Pratt.

Arnold Schwarzenegger looks serious on the carpet in a dark suit and red tie

Arnold Schwarzenegger has said that he's happy Chris Pratt married his daughter. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

"He’s a fun guy to talk to," he said.

"I’m really happy that my daughter has found him," he continued. "And that he has found her… they found each other. Because they fit really well together, and they just look wonderful together. They’re so in love with each other."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Schwarzenegger also spoke about Pratt's acting talent, saying, "I mean, he’s really great. We talk a lot about show business, because this is a whole new era now, and so we talk about that vs. when I got into the game."

Chris Pratt in a black and white checkered shirt smiles with Katherine Schwarzenegger in a black and white plaid dress

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger married in 2019. They have two daughters. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Cleobella x Katherine Schwarzenegger)

Pratt was first seen with Katherine in June 2018, and in January 2019, they got engaged. That summer, they were married.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Their first daughter, Lyla, was born in August 2020. Their second child, Eloise, arrived in May 2022.

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

Trending