Chris Pratt shares best Hollywood advice father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger ever gave him

Chris Pratt considers himself lucky to call Arnold Schwarzenegger family.

Pratt married Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine five years ago, and they share two daughters. While speaking to Extra, the actor talked about what a "blessing" it is to be able to go to Schwarzenegger for advice.

"He has the experience of raising kids in the spotlight and being an actor, a well-known person, and a celebrity," Pratt explained. "It’s really great to have the wisdom of his experience to go to and to talk to about certain things that normally I would talk to my brother or my cousin or people that I grew up with and they might not be able to relate with certain things."

CHRIS PRATT PARENTS HIS KIDS DIFFERENTLY ‘BASED ON GENDER,’ SAYS GIRLS HAVE HIM ‘WRAPPED AROUND THEIR FINGER’

He continued, "So with him, it's been a real blessing to have someone that I can turn to and ask questions."

Pratt called Schwarzenegger a "smart, articulate dude," and added, "He’s got a really great point of view, and it has definitely enriched my life."

The "Jurassic World" star spoke to the outlet to promote his new film, "The Garfield Movie," which is set to be released next week.

When asked about the best piece of advice his father-in-law has given him, Pratt answered, "He says anytime you’re doing an interview, you always go back to the film that you’re talking about, ‘Garfield,’ which opens May 24."

With a laugh, he continued, explaining, "He talks about the campaign trail of a movie, and so just talking to him about that, it's pretty great. I don't think anyone ever sold a movie like him. He can just go out and sell a movie, he knows how to talk to people, he knows how to sell himself."

"He’s a one of kind. He is a GOAT, a legend, and there will never be anyone like him again."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Last month on Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast "New Heights," Schwarzenegger shared some positive words about Pratt.

"He’s a fun guy to talk to," he said.

"I’m really happy that my daughter has found him," he continued. "And that he has found her… they found each other. Because they fit really well together, and they just look wonderful together. They’re so in love with each other."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Schwarzenegger also spoke about Pratt's acting talent, saying, "I mean, he’s really great. We talk a lot about show business, because this is a whole new era now, and so we talk about that vs. when I got into the game."

Pratt was first seen with Katherine in June 2018, and in January 2019, they got engaged. That summer, they were married.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Their first daughter, Lyla, was born in August 2020. Their second child, Eloise, arrived in May 2022.