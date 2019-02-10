Taylor Swift fans threaten Grammys boycott after Ariana Grande beats her for best pop vocal album

Although she had one of the top-performing albums of the year with “Reputation,” Taylor Swift was only nominated for one award at the 61st annual Grammy Awards, and her fans seem to have noticed the snub.

Swift was nominated for best pop vocal album of the year, but lost the accolade to Ariana Grande, winning her first Grammy for “Sweetener.” Swift, who has been nominated for 32 Grammys in the past and has taken 10 home. However, fans were quick to notice that “Reputation” was shut out of all the other major categories, effectively bringing Swift’s reign as a Grammy’s shoo-in to an end.

As the awards continued on without the “Ready For It?” singer in attendance, fans took notice. A large contingent went took to Twitter to call for a boycott of the Grammys if they don’t start showing Swift some love.

"The fact that Taylor Swift was snubbed yet again is just f---ing sad. 'Sweetner' didn't achieve A QUARTER of what 'Reputation' achieved but it still won. Taylor sweetie I'm so sorry," one user wrote.

"Stop watching the Grammys. it’s a good indication when Taylor . Swift doesn’t win a Grammy that things are changing," another user said.

"I don’t care what anyone else thinks, Taylor Swift was robbed at this years Grammys. Only ONE nomination for Reputation, like come on that album is great," wrote someone else.

"The Grammys snub Taylor and Reputation and people are seriously asking me why I’m not watching??? My loyalty to my queen knows no bounds," someone else wrote.

Fortunately, the star herself seems undeterred by the snub. She posted a photo of herself revealing she was at the BAFTAs in London at the time of the Grammys alongside her new boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. Representatives for Swift did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.