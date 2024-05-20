All the pop culture songs given a classical cover for 'Bridgerton' Season 3

The hit Netflix series "Bridgerton" is known to add a classical spin to popular pop songs in order to fit the time period of the show.

"Bridgerton" is a Regency-era show focusing around members of the Bridgerton family and their love stories, with each season highlighting a different member of the fictional family.

Season 3 focuses on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). The first part of the third season, episodes one through four, were released on Thursday, May 16. The second part of the season, episodes five through eight, will hit the streaming service on Thursday, June 13, according to Netflix.

The first two seasons of the series, based on the novels by Julia Quinn, feature instrumental, classical covers of hit pop songs. Season 3 kept with the musical theme with instrumental covers filling the first four episodes of the show. Here are the ones you can spot in part one:

This cover by Vitula in the Season 3 premiere is used when Penelope arrives at Lady Danbury's (Adjoa Andoh) ball. In the scene, Penelope is debuting her new look in her pursuit of finding a husband after growing tired of living at home with her mother and sisters.

The song plays as Penelope enters the ball showcasing her dark green dress.

She draws eyes from around the ball, including those of Colin.

This song plays in the second episode of the show, titled "How Bright the Moon."

Only a short snip it of the song is played, a cover by Vitamin String Quartet, after Colin gives Penelope advice for help speaking with suitors.

The song plays as Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) watches people elegantly dance at the ball.

Another song in that episode is the Nick Jonas tune "Jealous," covered by Shimmer.

The instrumental version of the song begins to play as Penelope speaks with Lord Remington. She then goes to Colin, telling him that Lord Remington asked to call on her tomorrow.

Moving on to the third epsiode of the season, viewers can catch a glimpse of Sia's "Cheap Thrills" playing in the background.

This song is performed by Vitamin String Quartet. This song plays as guests, including the Bridgerton family children and mother, Violet, arrive at the Innovations Ball of 1815.

While the song plays, Violet drops her glove on the ground. As she reaches down to get it, she is met by a man who picks it up for her.

Another instrumental cover in the third episode of "Bridgerton" is one of Billie Eilish's popular songs, "Happier Than Ever."

This cover by Vitamin String Quartet is played as Penelope dances with Lord Debling (Sam Phillips).

The dance occurs after Colin comes to Penelope, sharing that he needs to ask her something before Lord Debling interrupts to pull her for a dance.

"Snow on the Beach" comes from Taylor Swift's "Midnights" album.

The song is featured in the fourth episode of the show. The cover of the song is recorded by Atwood Quartet.

In the scene including this song, Colin interrupts a dance between Lord Debling and Penelope. Penelope and Colin dance as he tries to stop her from marrying Lord Debling, citing that it would be a mistake for her to do so.

In one of the final scenes of the first part of this season, Colin enters Penelope's carriage after she leaves the ball distraught over Lord Debling rejecting her after he suspects romantic feelings between Colin and Penelope.

In the viral carriage scene from the show, Colin puts his heart on the line by telling Penelope that he has feelings for her.

The instrumental cover of "Give Me Everything" plays as Colin and Penelope share a steamy moment in the carriage.