Taylor Swift concert had facial recognition scan for stalkers: report

Concertgoers who viewed a kiosk display set up at a Taylor Swift show in May were reportedly caught on camera by facial recognition software that was searching for stalkers.

The technology was used at the pop star’s performance at the Rose Bowl on May 18 via a booth that played videos from her rehearsal, Rolling Stone reported Monday.

The disclosure came from Oak View Group’s Chief Security Officer Mike Downing, who was invited to the event by the kiosk’s manufacturing company, the outlet said. That company was not identified. Downing told Rolling Stone that he was there to view a demo of the software.

“Everybody who went by would stop and stare at it, and the software would start working,” Downing told the outlet.

The snapshots obtained by the camera were then sent over to a “command post” in Nashville that compared them against a catalog of her stalkers, Downing said.

Neither representatives for Swift or the Rose Bowl Arena immediately returned Fox News’ request for comment.