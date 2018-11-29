Taylor Swift named 2018's most influential person on Twitter

Taylor Swift only tweeted 13 times in 2018 — but boy, did she make those tweets count.

Brandwatch named the "Delicate" singer as Twitter's most influential user of 2018, with an "influencer score" of 98 out of a possible 100 points.

Scores are determined by the amount of genuine engagement a Twitter user generates, counting retweets, replies and followers, as well as how many other influential users interact with the account.

The scores are then divided by users' genders.

Swift, 28, boasts 84 million followers on Twitter.

The No. 2 spot goes to former One Direction singer Liam Payne, with an influencer score of 97 and 33 million followers.

Payne, 25, gushed of the news on Twitter (of course), "Wow can't quite believe this couldn't have done it without you ... thanks for listening."

In a tie at the No. 3 spot with influencer scores of 96 each are President Donald Trump with 56 million followers, Katy Perry with 108 million, Kim Kardashian with 59 million and Demi Lovato with 57 million.

Trump placed in No. 2 this year for most influential men on Twitter, the same slot he filled in 2017.

Justin Bieber, who had the top spot last year for men, came in at No. 3 this year at 105 million followers and an influencer score of 95, besting former President Barack Obama, who had the same score but 2 million fewer followers on the platform.

Other stars with a 95 influencer score include Ellen DeGeneres, Shakira, Niall Horan, Jennifer Lopez and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.