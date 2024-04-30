Expand / Collapse search
Emma Stone wants to use her birth name, Billy Joel serenades ex-wife Christie Brinkley

Country singer Jimmie Allen says twins were conceived with a 'friend' while separated from his wife, Jon Bon Jovi gets candid about his early rockstar lifestyle

Emma Stone in a light mint colored dress on the Oscars carpet split Billy Joel singing on stage looking down holding his microphone stand split Christie Brinkley with her phone recording something

Emma Stone revealed that she wishes to be called by her birth name. Billy Joel serenaded his ex-wife Christie Brinkley with the song he wrote about her, "Uptown Girl," at Madison Square Garden. (Getty Images/@merrrr___ /LIFESTYLOGY/TMX/Getty Images)

‘I CAN’T DO IT ANYMORE' - Emma Stone wants to be called by her real name. Continue reading here…

‘UPTOWN GIRL’ - Christie Brinkley’s ex-husband Billy Joel serenades her at concert 30 years after split. Continue reading here…

Jimmie Allen smiles at the AMA music Awards in a wide brim black hate and black jacket with a red collar

Jimmie Allen says he fathered twins with a "friend" while he was separated from his wife. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)

'LIFE HAPPENS' - Country star Jimmie Allen says twins were conceived with a 'friend' while separated from his wife. Continue reading here…

‘IT’S MY LIFE' - Jon Bon Jovi admits he 'got away with murder,' had '100 girls in my life' in early rock star days. Continue reading here…

‘WRECKING BALL’ - Miley Cyrus' sister Noah breaks silence on rumored love triangle with mom Tish. Continue reading here…

RED CARPET DEBUT - Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s daughters make first red carpet appearance with parents. Continue reading here…

Gisele Bündchen in a jean jacket looks serious as she stares at the camera

Gisele Bündchen received support from the Surfside mayor following a traffic stop where she broke into tears. (Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

'WHOLLY UNACCEPTABLE' - Gisele Bündchen gets support from Surfside mayor after 'unacceptable' police interaction during traffic stop. Continue reading here…

'FAR AND AWAY' - Nicole Kidman's kids with Tom Cruise skip her big night, as she seems to reference marriage to 'Top Gun' star. Continue reading here…

'I FEEL AMAZING!' - Jon Gosselin raves about drug that helps weight loss after dropping 32 pounds in 2 months, quitting drinking. Continue reading here…

Kate Middleton waving from a carriage on her wedding day to Prince William who ls looking on in his red suit with his black cap

The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary amid Catherine's cancer battle. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

'BITTERSWEET' - Prince William, Kate Middleton's wedding anniversary 'bittersweet' as they face 'greatest challenge': expert. Continue reading here…

