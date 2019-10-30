Taylor Swift to receive artist of the decade at American Music Awards

Taylor Swift is being honored at the American Music Awards next month.

Dick Clark Productions announced Wednesday that the music superstar, 29, will receive Artist of the Decade award during an ABC live telecast on Nov. 24 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. At the show, she has a chance to break Michael Jackson's record for most wins.

TAYLOR SWIFT SPEAKS OUT ON 'LOVER,' SCOOTER BRAUN, STALKERS, SEXISM AND MORE ON 'CBS SUNDAY MORNING'

"She's won more #AMAs than anyone this decade…She's a five-time 2019 #AMAs nominee…AND she's performing at this year's #AMAs LIVE on Nov. 24… @taylorswift13 is our ARTIST OF THE DECADE," the AMAs Twitter wrote.

Swift has won 23 AMAs and has five nominations this year; Jackson holds the record for most wins with 24 trophies. Swift has won more awards at this show than anyone else during this decade.

To celebrate her career, Swift is also expected to hit the stage to perform some of her biggest hits.

TAYLOR SWIFT SAYS SHE'S 'OBSESSED' WITH LEARNING MORE ABOUT POLITICS, NEW MUSIC IS POLITICALLY FOCUSED

Swift, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, Drake, and Halsey are nominated for Artist of the Year.