Tara Reid explains why she left Delta flight, claims 'they wouldn’t let the dog sit next to me'

One day after she was reportedly pulled off of a flight, Tara Reid is explaining why she left a Delta plane.

"They wouldn’t let the dog sit next to me, so I wasn’t going to stay on the plane," the 42-year-old actress told Extra on Tuesday.

"Of course everyone made a big deal about it," she added. "But I'm kind of used to that in my life."

On Monday, the "Last Sharknado" star was reportedly removed from a Delta flight from LAX to NYC before takeoff.

At the time, TMZ reported that Reid got upset when she found out she was not given a seat next to the window, as she had expected. Flight attendants reportedly attempted to diffuse the situation, but the pilot announced he was turning the plane around – which had already pushed back from the gate – due to a customer service issue.

A rep for Reid had no comment when reached by Fox News.

A spokesperson for Delta previously confirmed to Fox News that "Delta flight 613 from Los Angeles to New York JFK-International returned to the gate, prior to takeoff, due to a customer disturbance on board."

"Delta apologizes to the remaining customers for the inconvenience and appreciates their patience as the situation was resolved," the spokesperson continued, noting that "the flight re-departed for New York following a short delay."

In a video obtained by TMZ, a flight attendant was seen talking to a woman identified as Reid, telling her that he'd gather all of her belongings and meet her "right out here with the captain."

Reid then was seen getting up from her seat — with a small dog in one arm — and walking down the aisle of the plane.

According to the celebrity gossip site, authorities were not called since Reid complied, and she was put on an alternate flight.

Following the incident, Reid shared a photo of herself back at work on Tuesday on the set of the film the "Fifth Borough."

"On the set of 'Fifth Borough' with my amazing director Steve Stanulis!" Reid captioned the Instagram picture, which featured the star smiling as Stanulis hugged her.