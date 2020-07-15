T.I. jokes about Jada Pinkett Smith's 'entanglement' while wishing his wife a happy birthday

Rapper T.I. managed to wish his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris a happy birthday and poke fun at Jada Pinkett Smith in one fell swoop.

The 39-year-old rapper -- real name Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. -- paid tribute on Tuesday to his wife, 45, by sharing a handful of photos of her.

"Sending Love & Light to my Queen on this Glorious Day of Life‼️ May nothing bring u down‼️" the lengthy Instagram caption began. "We walked through the fire and roasted marshmallows brown. We got it out the mud but it's still shining bright as they come."

T.I. then recounted meeting Harris 20 years ago, when she told him he was "too young" until they "got high together and never came back."

"We share memories that can never be replaced....a bond that nothing can break," he continued. "20 times on 7/14 We've found so many different ways to celebrate you and you magnificent existence....and this one shall be no different. May nothing hurtful harmful or dangerous Interrupt this Lifetime Entanglement (just had to)."

With the term "entanglement," the rapper referenced the recent news that Smith, 48, became romantically involved with singer August Alsina while the actress and her husband Will Smith were separated.

The Smiths have since reconciled and addressed the scandal during an episode of Jada's "Red Table Talk."

Jada said that she had engaged in an "entanglement" with Alsina, 27, but admitted it was a "relationship" when pressured by her 51-year-old husband.

T.I.'s continued his emoji-laden post after cracking the joke.

"I woke up this morning on a beautiful island next to you and totally forgot about the view," he wrote. "They told me I can't have no mo [guns] & I promise I tried but now I got a brand NEW 45' next to me on my side."

He continued: "Happy Gday Mrs.H. Onwards and Upwards Love Bug‼️"