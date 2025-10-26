Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney debuts dramatic new bob haircut amid rumored romance with Scooter Braun

The 'Euphoria' star's hair transformation comes months after calling off engagement to Jonathan Davino

By Christina Dugan Ramirez
Comedian John Crist explains why the Sydney Sweeney American Eagle jeans ad controversy is a 'good sign' Video

Comedian John Crist explains why the Sydney Sweeney American Eagle jeans ad controversy is a 'good sign'

Comedian John Crist discusses the uproar over the recent ad Sydney Sweeney appeared in for American Eagle on 'The Will Cain Show.'

It's out with the old, and in with the new for Sydney Sweeney

The 28-year-old actress, who is known for her long, golden locks, debuted a new haircut during the AFI screening of her film "Christy" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Saturday. 

Sweeney, who was wearing a soft pink gown, was all smiles as she rocked her new bob look.

SYDNEY SWEENEY 'CASUALLY' DATING SCOOTER BRAUN AFTER ENDING ENGAGEMENT: REPORTS

Sydney Sweeney debuts new haircut

Sydney Sweeney debuted a new haircut at the 2025 AFI premiere of "Christy" at TCL Chinese Theater on October 25, 2025.  ( Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI, Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

In an interview with Vogue, her hair team, colorist Jacob Schwartz and hairstylist Glen Coco, opened up about the transformation. 

"Sydney was looking for a change and wanted to have a big hair moment for the red carpet to support her new movie, Christy," said Schwartz. "It felt like the perfect time to do something bold."

"This is a transformation," Coco added. "Christy has a lot of underlying tones of resilience, transformation, and power. Sydney herself transformed herself for this role, and I wanted to morph her into this updated version of herself in real life. Something new and fresh to close out the rest of the year."

Sydney Sweeney on the red carpet

The actress was "looking for a change," her longtime hairstylist told Vogue.  (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic))

The fresh haircut comes months after Sweeney called off her engagement to longtime partner, film producer Jonathan Davino, 41. 

The "Euphoria" star revealed that she was single and no longer planning a wedding during an interview with The Times of London, ending months of speculation that she and Davino had split. 

"I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it," she said.

Sweeney has since reportedly moved on to "casually" date Scooter Braun. 

A split of Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are reportedly "casually" dating.  ( Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; Al Pereira/Getty Images)

Last month, People reported that Sweeney and the 44-year-old record executive are "casually hooking up," citing an anonymous insider. 

"Everything is casual," another source told the outlet. "She is living her life and working hard."

Insiders told TMZ that Sweeney and Braun have been on "multiple dates" but added that their relationship remains "casual." 

"Sydney has just ended a relationship and she's doing what women in their 20s do — she's dating," one source said. 

The outlet reported that the pair met in June when they both attended Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos' star-studded three-day wedding extravaganza in Venice, Italy. However, TMZ noted that it is unclear when the two began dating. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

