Country music duo shock fans as they announce 'heartbreaking' split after 15 years together

Country music duo Maddie & Tae have announced they are taking a break — but assure fans they aren't breaking up.

In a recent interview with People, Maddie Marlow Font and Tae Dye Kerr shared they decided to take a step back from releasing music as a duo, but made clear the separation is not meant to be permanent.

"We’re leaving this so open-ended because, you know, we might make another record one day," Font said. "We might go do some tour dates one day."

The two first met in 2010 and earned their first No. 1 hit in 2014 with their debut single, "Girl in a Country Song." Since then, they have released four albums and four EPs, and have received 13 CMA nominations, 11 ACM nominations and six CMT Award nominations.

Tae said that she would be taking a break from music to focus on her family, while Maddie announced she will be working on a solo career. Tae shares her two kids — daughter Leighton, 3, and son Chapel, 13 months — with her husband, Josh Kerr, and Maddie shares her son Forrest, 2, with her husband, Jonah Font.

"Even though we’re not gonna go on this journey as Maddie & Tae together, we’re still walking and doing life together outside of it," Font said. "And I think I’m really excited to just be best friends and nurture our friendship and not have to worry as much about the work and still get to raise our babies together. None of that changes."

When speaking with People, Tae called the decision to separate as a duo "heartbreaking," saying being a musician "was the only dream I've ever had since I exited the womb."

She went on to say that while that was always her dream, "life changes, and there are seasons where your family needs you more," adding that she has a new dream to become "the best wife and mother and homemaker I can."

"I’m a mother, too, so I totally understand the pull," Maddie said. "We both were very aware of T’s heart just not being in touring as much."

"Motherhood is so hard and so beautiful, and there’s no one right way to do it," she later added. "I think it’s incredible to decide to take a step back from your career and be a stay-at-home mom. I think it’s incredible to be a working mom and still nurture your family and find that balance. We have this opportunity to be an example of both sides, both beautiful and wonderful … "

When it comes to her solo career, Maddie joked she has "a fire the size of Texas under my a-- that just will not go out," and that is what keeps her in the game, while also acknowledging her husband's decision to be a stay-at-home dad is what allows her to "keep doing what I love."

The two posted about their separation on their joint Instagram page. Fans were quick to share their sadness in response to the news but also understood why it had to happen.

"The worst news to hear on a monday 😭😭😭," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, "I’m so bummed, loved them together! True friendship."

"Sad news but I get it," a third fan wrote. "They both have families now and honestly they are always on tour and making new music. Prob need a rest."

