Supreme Court leaves Bill Cosby's overturned conviction in place

The Supreme Court is leaving in place a decision made by Pennsylvania's highest court that led to Bill Cosby's release from prison.

The high court declined prosecutors' request to hear the case and reinstate Cosby's conviction. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court last year threw out Cosby's conviction, saying the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor’s agreement not to charge Cosby.

The Supreme Court did not give any explanation for the decision not to hear the case. Cosby's case was included in a long list of cases the Supreme Court would not hear released Monday.

The 84-year-old Cosby became the first celebrity convicted of sexual assault in the #MeToo era when a jury in 2018 found him guilty of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004. A jury had previously deadlocked in Cosby's case, resulting in a mistrial in 2017.

Cosby was originally sentenced to three to 10 years in prison in 2018. However, his conviction was overturned in 2021.

"The Cosby Show" star had vowed to serve his entire 10 year sentence and maintain his innocence.

"I have eight years and nine months left," Cosby said during his first interview from prison in 2019.

"When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse. I was there. I don’t care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren’t there. They don’t know."

Cosby, a groundbreaking Black actor who grew up in public housing in Philadelphia, made a fortune estimated at $400 million during his 50 years in the entertainment industry. His trademark clean comedy and homespun wisdom fueled popular TV shows, books and standup acts.

He fell from favor in his later years as he lectured the Black community about family values, but was attempting a comeback when he was arrested.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.