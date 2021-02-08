Expand / Collapse search
Gwen Stefani
Published

Super Bowl 2021 ad sees Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani mistakenly set up by Adam Levine

The couple got engaged in October 2020

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are one of Hollywood's cutest couples and the origin of their love story was finally revealed in a Super Bowl commercial. 

The musicians, along with Adam Levine, starred in an ad for T-Mobile, and apparently, the Maroon 5 frontman played a major part in how they ended up falling in love.

The hilarious commercial takes place a few years ago and Levine and Stefani are on a video call during which she describes her perfect man. 

"I’m sick of L.A. guys," she tells Levine. "I want someone completely different, maybe from another country. And someone cultured and sensitive and who’s not threatened by a strong, confident woman."

BLAKE SHELTON, GWEN STEFANI'S ROMANCE: EVERYTHING THEY'VE SAID ABOUT THEIR LOVE FOLLOWING MARRIAGE PROPOSAL

But because of the spotty connection, Levine hears, "I’m sick of L.A. guys... I want someone completely country, uncultured and threatened by a strong, confident woman."

At that exact moment, Shelton walks by Levine.

"I have your guy," Levine says. 

Stefani and Shelton became engaged in October 2020 after five years of dating.

BLAKE SHELTON SAYS GWEN STEFANI ROMANCE IS A 'HEAD-SCRATCHER'

The couple began dating appearing on "The Voice" together as coaches. They've since appeared together on the singing competition several times, with Shelton having been a host since Season One. 

(L-R) Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got engaged in October 2020.  (Steve Granitz/WireImage)

The duo has also released music together such as the song "Happy Anywhere." Stefani and Shelton also duet on the tracks "Go Ahead And Break My Heart," "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" and "Nobody But You."

Stefani was previously married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. The exes share three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6.

Shelton was previously married to singer Miranda Lambert and Kaynette Williams.

