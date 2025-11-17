Styx’s Dennis DeYoung slams Rock & Roll Hall of Fame over delayed honors, 'prejudices' against deserving stars

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Styx's Dennis DeYoung is voicing his frustration with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for its belated recognition of music icons.

In a blistering Facebook post, the band's former lead singer, 78, slammed the organization for delaying the induction of legendary artists until long after their prime.

"It’s a shame that Bad Company had to wait so long to get in that it rendered Paul Rodgers unable to perform due to health concerns," the "Babe" hitmaker wrote.

DeYoung continued, "Bollocks!! I would have liked to have seen him perform years ago to demonstrate how one of rock’s premiere singers ACTUALLY ROCKS."

"You know, like the name on their institution’s logo. I have said this repeatedly for decades: Just change the damn name," he added.

DeYoung has previously shared his opinion that the Hall no longer represents rock in the traditional sense as it has inducted many members from a wide range of genres.

In his Facebook post, DeYoung pointed out that the organization's delayed inductions often rob artists of the chance to enjoy the honor.

"The induction ceremony clearly pointed out the tragic manner in which this joint operates," he wrote. "Making so many musicians wait until they either incapacitated or dead is shameful."

"Joe Cocker, Warren Zevon et al are suddenly eligible decades after their success?" DeYoung continued. "Explain that, what’s changed except the Hall’s inability to let go of their clear prejudices and induct them? They now admit, when it’s far too late that they have erred. Have Joe, Warren and others recently become more popular? …No."

"The Hall’s initial mission statement about who qualifies was always a ruse and a joke concocted to protect their own personal choices. I’ll stop now before I need BP meds," he added.

"I have said this before — as someone whose band has never been considered, whatever I write ends up sounding like sour grapes."

According to the organization's website, the primary criterion for eligibility is that "an individual artist or band must have released their first commercial recording 25 full years prior to the year of induction."

Styx, which released its debut self-titled album in 1972, has been eligible for nomination and induction since 1997.

The 2025 inductees include indie rock band The White Stripes, hip-hop duo OutKast, singer-songwriter Cyndi Lauper, English rock supergroup Bad Company, rock ‘n’ roll singer Chubby Checker, British rock and blues singer Joe Cocker and rock band Soundgarden.

"Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock & Roll forever," chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame John Sykes said in a statement, via Deadline.

"Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps."

During a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, DeYoung expressed his view that Styx was overdue for induction.

"I want to be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame because we deserve to be," he said. "I’m sickened by the fact that we’re not. I know that’s going to look really bad in print."

DeYoung continued, "There was a time the Hall was controlled and run by a certain mentality, which I respect. I do. The people who raise the money and got it, those people have the right to put who they want in there. It’s their deal."

"But in recent years, too many of our peers have gotten the nod," he added. "Is the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame the be all, end all? Of course, it isn’t. But it’s the only one."

"We’re human. We’re looking for a pat on the head. We’re asking for someone to tell us, ‘Nice job! You’re not as bad as we thought.’"